Hreidarsson, Norwegian and Swedish Fans on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 14th Apr 2023 17:52 This weekend's Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk at lunchtime on Saturday (12-2pm), has something of a Nordic feel with Town and Charlton legend Hermann Hreidarsson the star guest on the line from Iceland and the Swedish and Norwegian Blues in the studio. Connor Bennett is hosting the show for the rest of the season and will be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham. Hreidarsson, currently the manager of ÍBV in Iceland, was among the stars of the Town side which finished fifth in the Premier League to qualify for the UEFA Cup in 2000/01 before joining the Addicks in 2003 and spending four years at the Valley. The Ipswich Town FC Supporters Club of Norway (ITSCON) and ITFC Sweden are at Portman Road - and around the pubs in town - en masse this weekend. What are your memories of Hermann? Will Town beat Charlton? Will the Blues win automatic promotion? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Connor’s Twitter, BBC Radio Suffolk’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Photo: Action Images



