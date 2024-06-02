Released Manly Joins Leiston
Sunday, 2nd Jun 2024 23:06
Departing Blues youngster Jack Manly has signed a one-year permanent deal with Leiston, where he was on loan last season.
Midfielder Manly came through the academy ranks at Playford Road and made one senior appearance for Town, as a sub in the Papa Johns Trophy tie at Crawley in November 2020.
The 19-year-old, cited as one to watch by Paul Lambert during his time as boss, signed a professional deal with the Blues in 2021 which wasn’t renewed this summer.
Elsewhere, academy striker Alfie Cutbush has joined Billericay Town. The 20-year-old, who spent 14 years at Playford Road, was released by the Blues a year ago but spent most of last season at the club recovering from injury.
