Jackson, Ball and Camara Released as Town Announce Retained List

Monday, 3rd Jun 2024 17:06

Town have announced their retained list with Kayden Jackson, Dominic Ball and Panutche Camara released, while options have been taken to keep Christian Walton, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe and Idris El Mizouni at Portman Road, Vaclav Hladky is in talks regarding a new deal and Janoi Donacien will continue his rehabilitation at the club ahead of pre-season training.

Jackson joined the Blues from Accrington Stanley for £1.6 million under Paul Hurst in the summer of 2018 and had a topsy-turvy time at Portman Road, having been out of the picture and seemingly on his way out of the club under Paul Lambert and Paul Cook before becoming an important member of Kieran McKenna’s squad, albeit with most of his appearances having come off the bench.

Overall, the 30-year-old forward made exactly 100 starts and 99 sub appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals.

Ball joined Town after leaving QPR in the summer of 2022 but never established himself in the team, the Blues’ form and injury limiting his opportunities.

The 28-year-old made 13 starts - five in the league - and 22 sub appearances, scoring one goal.

“Kayden and Dominic have both been important members of a group which has achieved significant success over the last two seasons,” manager Kieran McKenna said.

“Both have made vital contributions on the field and, off the pitch, have played central roles in developing a culture and setting standards which have been so important to the club's progress. Their contributions to everything the club has achieved should not be understated.

“I am certain both Kayden and Dominic will be real assets at whichever clubs they take the next steps in their careers and they will always be welcome at both Portman Road and Playford Road.”

Camara joined the Blues from Plymouth on deadline day in August 2022 but had an injury hit first campaign before being loaned to Charlton last season.

The Guinea-Bissau international made one start and three sub appearances for the Blues - just one game from the bench in the league - scoring once, in the FA Cup at Bracknell.

Donacien, who will remain at the club as he continues his rehabilitation from adductor surgery but seems likely to move on ahead of the new campaign, was regularly involved in the right-back/right centre-back role during McKenna’s first two seasons at the club, however, with injury limiting his involvement last term.

Keeper Hladky revealed in April that talks regarding a new deal were close to a conclusion.

Veteran forward Sone Aluko announced his retirement at the End-of-Season Dinner, while young keeper Nick Hayes has already joined National League Barnet following his release.

Midfielder Jack Manly, Town’s second-youngest senior player, has also found a new club having rejoined former loan side Leiston on a permanent basis on a one-year deal.

It’s little surprise that Town have taken the one-year options on Walton, Burgess and Tuanzebe’s deals.

The Blues will want a fee for the keeper should he move on this summer, which seems likely given his lack of involvement during 2023/24, while the Australian international has emerged as a key man over the last couple of seasons and may well be in the frame for a longer term deal.

Tuanzebe, who joined the club last summer, is the player in the squad with the most Premier League experience, albeit a total of 28 appearances, 19 for Manchester United. and nine for Aston Villa.

El Mizouni, 23, who has spent the last two years on loan at Leyton Orient may well move on on a permanent basis this summer with the year's option set to secure a fee for the midfielder's services.

Loanees Omari Hutchinson, Jeremy Sarmiento, Kieffer Moore, Lewis Travis and Brandon Williams have all left the club at the end of their spells.





Photo: Matchday Images

Reality_2021 added 17:09 - Jun 3

I know this won’t be popular, but I am happy that they have been released.



Personally I have never been a fan of Jackson’s and can’t believe we spent what we did on him. -7

John_Grose added 17:09 - Jun 3

No surprises there. Kayden and Dom will definitely do a very good job for someone in League one and I certainly wish them all the best for the future. 8

tractorfromongar added 17:13 - Jun 3

I thought Jackson improved as the season went on and he thrived on the wing making some good crosses into the box. Obviously Burns will be the number one choice but when subbed his place was taken by Hutch. What if we can't get him back? -3

positivity added 17:15 - Jun 3

all the best kayden, great servant to the club.



dom ball's been important behind the scenes



camara cursed with injuries, but hope they all find good new homes (maybe not leeds for kj!) 6

Essexnblue added 17:17 - Jun 3

I presume that Freddie Ladapo will be sold or loaned out again? 3

Paulc added 17:18 - Jun 3

Inevitable I'm afraid. Can't question Jackson or Ball's efforts. Hope they both get decent place elsewhere! 3

Bluesky added 17:20 - Jun 3

Kayden was a total professional and frequently injected energy into a game as a sub. Seriously undervalued by many fans even after McKenna had remodelled him. Good luck Kayden. 13

Flight_of_Shefki added 17:26 - Jun 3

I hate reading when our lads move on - whatever the opinion of them - but we are now in the big game and we need to level up as a team.



So, if this means the faces that we have become accustomed to leaving to make way for the next wave of players at PL level... I'm all for it. I d'off my cap to them all, and thank them for their services to the badge.



3

Bazza8564 added 17:30 - Jun 3

Sadly these guys werent regulars when we were in league one, how can anybody seriously expect them to get in a PL side?

I feel a bit for Kayden, terrific lad by all accounts and Im sure he will find a good club.

But we have to be ruthless, Im expecting Walton to be sold, Ladapo will either be loaned or mutually terminated out, Donacien will find another club.

We have 140m quid coming from the PL first season fees alone, we simply have to invest wisely with quality and accept that a great number of our first team players from the last two seasons aren't going to be automatic picks any longer.

People will say im being harsh but KM hasnt got us in teh PL to go soft on it and he will hate getting thumped every week with what we currectly have. Im expecting 6-7 in at a minimum

6

TimmyH added 17:30 - Jun 3

Not really surprising...I should think they'll be a few more in the coming week or so. 1

Tommy_ITFC added 17:32 - Jun 3

Wish Jackson all the best been an amazing servant to the club 4

1960H added 17:34 - Jun 3

No surprises there, I wonder how many more will be moved on during the summer and what the list would have looked like had we not been promoted. I have never been a fan of Jackson or Ball but both always gave 100%, their attitude could not be faulted, good luck to the pair of them for the future.

0

ArnieM added 17:48 - Jun 3

Er, where’s Ladapo in that list? 0

positivity added 17:55 - Jun 3

ladapo has another year 0

Dutchman1 added 17:57 - Jun 3

Jackson was a bit goal-shy but I thought he could cross a ball extremely well. Shame he won’t get a crack at the top flight but space needed for this brave new world. 0

Mariner1974 added 18:02 - Jun 3

Thought we could have got a few quid off Leeds for Kayden. Loved the lad and his endeavour. Got some almighty stick from various when we struggled, but came back fighting & offered us something than other players did with his pace and that incisive ball he'd cross in from the right. Wish him all the best with the remainder of his career. Wonder who will become the new fan whipping boy? 0