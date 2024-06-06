Town Officially Premier League Club at AGM

Thursday, 6th Jun 2024 09:37 Town officially become a Premier League club today when the division’s annual general meeting takes place at a hotel near Harrogate in North Yorkshire. At the AGM, the previous season’s relegated Premier League clubs transfer the shares which gave them top flight status to the sides promoted from the Championship. Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town will be replaced by the Blues, champions Leicester City and play-off winners Southampton. The Premier League welcomes the new clubs by awarding them their framed share certificates. Among the issues clubs are set to vote on at the meeting is the Wolverhampton Wanderers proposal that VAR should be scrapped. However, it’s expected that the move will fail, despite widespread support from fans. In a TWTD poll, 74 per cent of voters were in favour of the Wolves motion. In addition, clubs are set to vote on anchoring, which means all sides would only be able to spend a maximum of the multiple of what the team finishing bottom earns in TV revenue, and proposals relating to Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Photo: Matchday Images



MickMillsTash added 09:43 - Jun 6

was rumoured to involve an initiation ceremony involving removal of any regard for fans and making MONEY your only GOD 3

NottsTractor added 09:46 - Jun 6

I think the VAR debate will be more interesting than the outcome of the vote. I would be surprised if VAR was scrapped, but this may well be a point of leverage to make improvements. I dislike it hugely myself, it slows the whole process and excitement 3 or more minutes after the event is not the same. Perhaps a time limit on decisions, and if not made within that period the on field decision stands? Either way the TV pundits that called for VAR will question it to such a degree that any new measure will soon be deemed pointless I imagine. 1

VanDusen added 10:23 - Jun 6

Just in time to find Man City have ripped apart any last vestige of it being a competition. Tho I have to say, all the hoo-ha and concern shown by the papers etc. about the damage to the competition is pretty ironic. This should have happened 30 years ago, but because it didn't affect the media darlings who were pushing for the Premier League to do exactly that and carve out their own safety from relegation and dominance (Arsenal, Man Utd - and quintessentially Liverpool), then none of the journalists cared. Now that it looks like them being pushed out suddenly what already happened to most clubs decades ago is a major issue. In some ways I hope City win and ultimately they get what they deserve. 0

