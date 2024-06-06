Town Officially Premier League Club at AGM
Thursday, 6th Jun 2024 09:37
Town officially become a Premier League club today when the division’s annual general meeting takes place at a hotel near Harrogate in North Yorkshire.
At the AGM, the previous season’s relegated Premier League clubs transfer the shares which gave them top flight status to the sides promoted from the Championship.
Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town will be replaced by the Blues, champions Leicester City and play-off winners Southampton. The Premier League welcomes the new clubs by awarding them their framed share certificates.
Among the issues clubs are set to vote on at the meeting is the Wolverhampton Wanderers proposal that VAR should be scrapped. However, it’s expected that the move will fail, despite widespread support from fans. In a TWTD poll, 74 per cent of voters were in favour of the Wolves motion.
In addition, clubs are set to vote on anchoring, which means all sides would only be able to spend a maximum of the multiple of what the team finishing bottom earns in TV revenue, and proposals relating to Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).
