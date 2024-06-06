Premier League Clubs Vote to Continue VAR

Thursday, 6th Jun 2024 14:06 Premier League clubs voted overwhelmingly to continue to operate VAR at today’s AGM. It’s understood that 19 teams - including Town - were against the proposal to scrap the controversial video assistant referee protocol with only Wolves, who were behind the motion, voting in favour. However, the Premier League says there are plans to improve its operation “for the benefit of the game and supporters”. “As part of thorough discussions at the Annual General Meeting, it was agreed that PGMOL [the referees’ body], the Premier League and clubs all have important roles to play in improving the system and its reputation. “As part of ongoing work to improve VAR, six key areas were focused on as part of discussions with clubs: “1) Maintaining a high threshold for VAR intervention to deliver greater consistency and less interruptions to the flow of the game. “2) Reducing delays to the game, primarily through the introduction of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) and the maintained high threshold for VAR intervention. “3) Improving fan experience through a reduction in the delays, in-stadium announcements from referees after a post-VAR change of decision and where possible, an enhanced offering of big screen replays to include all VAR interventions. “4) Working with PGMOL on the implementation of more robust VAR training to improve consistency, including an emphasis on speed of process while preserving accuracy. “5) Increasing transparency and communication around VAR – including expanded communications from Premier League Match Centre and through broadcast programming such as Match Officials Mic'd Up. “6) The delivery of a fan and stakeholder VAR communication campaign, which will seek to further clarify VAR’s role in the game to participants and supporters. “It was confirmed in April that Semi-Automated Offside Technology will be introduced in the autumn of 2024. “The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters. “The Premier League and PGMOL will continue to lobby IFAB to allow greater flexibility in the Laws of the Game to allow live video and audio broadcast during VAR reviews.” Installing the technology required for VAR is among the projects being undertaken at Portman Road this summer. Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Tyreece John-Jules, 23, has been released by Arsenal having spent last season on loan with Derby County. Forward John-Jules, who posted a photo wearing a Town shirt during some private training this morning, spent 2022/23 at Portman Road. Meanwhile, ex-Town striker Jordan Rhodes, 34, has rejoined Blackpool, where he spent last season on loan, on a permanent basis having been released by Huddersfield.

Photo: Reuters



Help added 14:15 - Jun 6

So pretty much what they should have had in place from the outset instead of the mess they have created. I can guarantee that it will still be poor even with these implementations and need further work in the future. 0

grow_our_own added 14:18 - Jun 6

Good. Scaping it completely would be a overcorrection of sledgehammer proportions. The game shouldn't return to the days offsides being wrong by *multiple yards*, hand of god, etc. Those decisions more often fell in favour of the big clubs. Let's improve VAR instead, starting with faster offside calls and better comms. I'd also like to see higher frames-per-second offsisde cams, or thicker lines to account for the uncertainty over which frame to pick. 0

BlueCosmic added 14:18 - Jun 6

All these operational 'improvements' are all very well in theory but it will always be the human factor that makes the final decision and therefore the same inconsistency will always remain, no matter what improvements are implemented. 0

Linkboy13 added 14:18 - Jun 6

Nothing wrong with VAR it's the people running it. 0

tractorboybig added 14:41 - Jun 6

I am sure the LAST thing they will take into consideration will be the supporters. 0

runningout added 14:55 - Jun 6

I’m mystified how anybody that chooses a job related to football, can complicate and mess up VAR 0

