Slicker Wins Cap in Heavy Defeat
Friday, 7th Jun 2024 20:44

Blues keeper Cieran Slicker picked up his 17th Scotland U21s cap as his side were beaten 5-0 by Austria in a friendly at Stadium Wiener Neustadt this evening.

The game was the second the young Scots played this week, Slicker having also played the full 90 minutes as they were beaten 2-1 by Türkiye in another friendly at the Kasımpaşa Stadium in Istanbul on Monday.


Photo: Matchday Images



