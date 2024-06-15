Anderson Announces Retirement

Saturday, 15th Jun 2024 12:22

Former Town winger Paul Anderson has announced his retirement, aged 35.

Anderson was with the Blues between July 2013 and August 2015 having signed from Bristol City in a deal which saw Jay Emmanuel-Thomas move in the other direction, making 45 starts and 25 sub appearances, scoring seven goals, most famously Town’s equaliser in the 1-1 2014/15 play-off semi-final first leg draw with Norwich City at Portman Road.

Having been a trainee at Hull City, Melton Mowbray-born Anderson joined Liverpool’s academy.

Following loan spells with Swansea and Nottingham Forest, he moved to the City Ground on a permanent basis in 2009, before joining the Robins for a season in 2012.

After his Town release, Anderson, who had won England caps at U19 level, signed for Bradford and spent spells with Northampton, Mansfield, Plymouth and finally back to the Cobblers, who he left in the summer of 2020.





Photo: Matchday Images