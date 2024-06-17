Hladky Working as Pundit

Blues keeper Vaclav Hladky is working as a pundit covering Euro 2024 for CT Sport in his native Czech Republic.

The 33-year-old posted a photo from a studio following England’s 1-0 victory over Serbia last night with The Beatles’ Hey Jude as the soundtrack, Jude Bellingham having scored the only goal.

Hladky was joined by former Manchester United and Czech Republic winger Karel Poborsky, one of the stars of Euro 96, and Chelsea and Czech Republic international Katerina Svitkova.

The Czech Republic get their Group F campaign under way on Tuesday evening when they face Portugal.

Hladky is currently in talks regarding a new deal with the Blues having said in April that he is keen to stay at Portman Road.





Photo: TWTD