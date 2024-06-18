Ipswich Town Fixtures 2024/25

Tuesday, 18th Jun 2024 09:00 Town's 2024/25 Premier League fixtures in full. Wed Aug 14 Carabao Cup One Sat Aug 17 Liverpool (H) Sat Aug 24 Manchester City (A) Wed Aug 28 Carabao Cup Two Sat Aug 31 Fulham (H) Sat Sep 7 International Date Sat Sep 14 Brighton & Hove Albion (A) Wed Sep 18 Carabao Cup Three Sat Sep 21 Southampton (A) Wed Sep 25 Carabao Cup Three Sat Sep 28 Aston Villa (H) Sat Oct 5 West Ham United (A) Sat Oct 12 International Date Sat Oct 19 Everton (H) Sat Oct 26 Brentford (A) Wed Oct 30 Carabao Cup Four Sat Nov 2 Leicester City (H) Emirates FA Cup 1 Sat Nov 9 Tottenham Hotspur (A) Sat Nov 16 International Date Sat Nov 23 Manchester United (H) Sat Nov 30 Nottingham Forest (A) Emirates FA Cup 2 Tue Dec 3 Crystal Palace (H) Sat Dec 7 A.F.C. Bournemouth (H) Sat Dec 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) Wed Dec 18 Carabao Cup Five Sat Dec 21 Newcastle United (H) Thu Dec 26 Arsenal (A) Sun Dec 29 Chelsea (H) Sat Jan 4 Fulham (A) Wed Jan 8 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1) Sat Jan 11 Emirates FA Cup 3 Tue Jan 14 Brighton & Hove Albion (H) Sat Jan 18 Manchester City (H) Sat Jan 25 Liverpool (A) Sat Feb 1 Southampton (H) Wed Feb 5 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2) Sat Feb 8 Emirates FA Cup 4 Sat Feb 15 Aston Villa (A) Sat Feb 22 Tottenham Hotspur (H) Wed Feb 26 Manchester United (A) Sat Mar 1 Emirates FA Cup 5 Sat Mar 8 Crystal Palace (A) Sat Mar 15 Nottingham Forest (H) Sun Mar 16 Carabao Cup Final Sat Mar 22 International Date Sat Mar 29 Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final Tue Apr 1 A.F.C. Bournemouth (A) Sat Apr 5 Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) Sat Apr 12 Chelsea (A) Sat Apr 19 Arsenal (H) Sat Apr 26 Newcastle United (A) Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final Sat May 3 Everton (A) Sat May 10 Brentford (H) Sat May 17 Emirates FA Cup Final Sun May 18 Leicester City (A) Sun May 25 West Ham United (H)

IpswichT62OldBoy added 09:06 - Jun 18

Liverpool home, well that is an interesting start.

Now its real 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 09:07 - Jun 18

And finish at home to West Ham, great stuff 0

CharlieWoodsNotebook added 09:08 - Jun 18

SO exciting! I guess there may be some benefit to playing sides under new management (Liverpool, Brighton) early on 1

Scuzzer added 09:10 - Jun 18

Dont understand....wheres the Norwich games? 2

Broadbent23 added 09:12 - Jun 18

Very difficult start to begin with and winnable games at the end. Who knows what we are capable of until we know our squad players. It is one hell of a return to the PL after 22 years. Tickets will be like gold dust. 1

DeliasMashedPotato added 09:14 - Jun 18

Baptism by fire. liverpool have a new manager which may benefit us. our last 4 look good though if we are needing some points for survival 0

SingBlue added 09:27 - Jun 18

It’s been so long I can only relate it to a fantastic draw in the FA Cup every week…. 1

Flight_of_Shefki added 09:52 - Jun 18

Oh, this is so good to see.



Look, I have zero expectations next season. Obviously hope to stay up, but my plan is to savour every moment watching us in this league.



Win or lose, we back The Blues. Uppa Towen. 0

