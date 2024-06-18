Liverpool and Manchester City Up First For Town

Tuesday, 18th Jun 2024 09:00 Town will host Liverpool at Portman Road in their first game back in the Premier League before a visit to champions Manchester City the following weekend in a huge first eight days of their first season back in the top flight in 22 years. Liverpool, the Blues’ last opponents in the Premier League at Anfield on the final day of the 2001/02 season when a 5-0 defeat consigned them to relegation, visit Suffolk on Saturday 17th August with a 12.30pm kick-off for live coverage on TNT Sports. A week later, Town make their first ever trip to the Etihad Stadium to take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Following the second round of the Carabao Cup in midweek, the Blues entering the competition at that point this season, Town host Fulham on Saturday 31st August. The first international break of the season precedes a visit to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday 14th September with the third round of the Carabao Cup in the midweek ahead of the Blues taking on another of the promoted sides, Southampton, at St Mary’s on Saturday 21st September. A week later, Town host Aston Villa, then on Saturday 5th October will play their first ever match at the London Stadium against West Ham United. The Hammers are the Blues’ final day of the season opponents at Portman Road on Saturday 25th May, the last game of a final month which starts at Everton on Saturday 3rd May before Brentford are at Portman Road on Saturday 10th May, then Town travel to fellow promoted side Leicester City on Sunday May 18th, the day following the FA Cup final. At Christmas, the Blues host Newcastle United on Saturday 21st December, then visit Arsenal on Boxing Day, before Chelsea are at Portman Road on Saturday 29th December. There’s no New Year’s Day game with the first match of 2025 at Fulham on Saturday 4th January. The FA Cup third round will be played over the weekend of Saturday 11th January. There’s only one fixture at Easter with Arsenal making their visit to Suffolk on Saturday 19th April. Midweek games are fewer in number than was the case in the EFL with Crystal Palace at Portman Road on Tuesday 3rd December and Brighton visiting on Tuesday 14th January. Town travel to Manchester United on Wednesday 26th February and AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday 1st April. Blues fans will visit four new grounds in the campaign ahead, the early-season trips to Manchester City and West Ham and the games at Brentford, Saturday 26th October, and Spurs, Saturday 9th November, Town’s first competitive match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having played a friendly ahead of 2020/21. In addition to the September international break, there are no games on Saturday 12th October, Saturday 16th November and Saturday 22nd March. A full list of Town’s 2024/25 Premier League fixtures can be found here.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Gilesy added 09:00 - Jun 18

Goodness me. 0

SuperKieranMcKenna added 09:02 - Jun 18

Yikes! 1

StringerBell added 09:02 - Jun 18

Piece of cake 0

Lion added 09:04 - Jun 18

Well at least we play the pair of them early, hopefully they're all knackered from the euros!

0

Tommy_ITFC added 09:04 - Jun 18

Piss easy 0

trncbluearmy added 09:04 - Jun 18

Get in and bring it on



COME ON YOU MIGHTY BLUES 0

Uhlenbeek added 09:04 - Jun 18

Nice to get a couple of byes to kick start the season 0

Bazza8564 added 09:05 - Jun 18

Wonderful, bring 'em on! 0

barrystedmunds added 09:08 - Jun 18

Early 6 points will steady the ship!!!!!! 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 09:09 - Jun 18

Now its real.



Tough first month

0

bluerico added 09:11 - Jun 18

We have to play everyone at some point. As Lion says it may be a good time to play Liverpool and City early in the season.. 0

ArnieM added 09:15 - Jun 18

GULP!, OK, here we go then..... 0

BlueySwede added 09:16 - Jun 18

Yikes. Well, why not start the season head on. 0

Lord_Mac added 09:16 - Jun 18

Six points in the bag then 0

Bezzer added 09:17 - Jun 18

The enormity of the PL has just sunk in! 0

suffolkpunchdrunk added 09:18 - Jun 18

Couldn't ask for a much better final four games of the season! 0

parhamblue added 09:18 - Jun 18

We have to wait for the sacking season to get a whole raft of weaker teams, just as our traditional lull starts. Oh well. 0

Broadbent23 added 09:18 - Jun 18

Hopefully playing against a team of tired international players. Euros, Copa and African championship. Who knows we are IPSWICH. 1

JackSwan added 09:19 - Jun 18

Haha...beautiful. Liverpool and City. 0

SWBlue22 added 09:22 - Jun 18

Best time to play Liverpool new manager loads of changes to their squad no doubt. Never really a good time to play city but looking forward to it. Seeing the fixtures making it feel so much more real. COYB 1

PackwoodBlue added 09:35 - Jun 18

Decent run-in anyway. 1

wischip added 09:35 - Jun 18

Damn, I had Stevenage written down. 0

CornardBlue added 09:39 - Jun 18

can't see Leeds on fixture list. (forgot they bottle it) -1

Linkboy13 added 09:44 - Jun 18

Don't think we will be playing out from the back against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester city unless we sign two or three quality players. I think its important to target teams like Bournemouth, Wolves, Leicester, Southampton etc to pick up points and try and keep it tight against the top teams. As long as we don't get beaten heavily by them and maybe pick up the odd point we will be ok damage limitation in other words. Not sure playing the top teams first is a good thing with new players possibly bedding in. We need to get new players in as early as possible so that they are involved in preseason training. 0

Alphawhiskey added 09:49 - Jun 18

Irrelevant really. Although it gives people time to plan away games etc.

We have to play each time twice. Simple as that.

What could become key though is the last four games, which on paper are all winnable.

Bring it on!

It's what we all wanted, so now is our time to prove all the doubters wrong.

0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments