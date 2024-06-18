Liverpool and Manchester City Up First For Town
Tuesday, 18th Jun 2024 09:00
Town will host Liverpool at Portman Road in their first game back in the Premier League before a visit to champions Manchester City the following weekend in a huge first eight days of their first season back in the top flight in 22 years.
Liverpool, the Blues’ last opponents in the Premier League at Anfield on the final day of the 2001/02 season when a 5-0 defeat consigned them to relegation, visit Suffolk on Saturday 17th August with a 12.30pm kick-off for live coverage on TNT Sports.
A week later, Town make their first ever trip to the Etihad Stadium to take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.
Following the second round of the Carabao Cup in midweek, the Blues entering the competition at that point this season, Town host Fulham on Saturday 31st August.
The first international break of the season precedes a visit to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday 14th September with the third round of the Carabao Cup in the midweek ahead of the Blues taking on another of the promoted sides, Southampton, at St Mary’s on Saturday 21st September.
A week later, Town host Aston Villa, then on Saturday 5th October will play their first ever match at the London Stadium against West Ham United.
The Hammers are the Blues’ final day of the season opponents at Portman Road on Saturday 25th May, the last game of a final month which starts at Everton on Saturday 3rd May before Brentford are at Portman Road on Saturday 10th May, then Town travel to fellow promoted side Leicester City on Sunday May 18th, the day following the FA Cup final.
At Christmas, the Blues host Newcastle United on Saturday 21st December, then visit Arsenal on Boxing Day, before Chelsea are at Portman Road on Saturday 29th December.
There’s no New Year’s Day game with the first match of 2025 at Fulham on Saturday 4th January. The FA Cup third round will be played over the weekend of Saturday 11th January.
There’s only one fixture at Easter with Arsenal making their visit to Suffolk on Saturday 19th April.
Midweek games are fewer in number than was the case in the EFL with Crystal Palace at Portman Road on Tuesday 3rd December and Brighton visiting on Tuesday 14th January.
Town travel to Manchester United on Wednesday 26th February and AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday 1st April.
Blues fans will visit four new grounds in the campaign ahead, the early-season trips to Manchester City and West Ham and the games at Brentford, Saturday 26th October, and Spurs, Saturday 9th November, Town’s first competitive match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having played a friendly ahead of 2020/21.
In addition to the September international break, there are no games on Saturday 12th October, Saturday 16th November and Saturday 22nd March.
A full list of Town’s 2024/25 Premier League fixtures can be found here.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]