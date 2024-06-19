Evans and Turner Leave Tractor Girls

Wednesday, 19th Jun 2024 15:54

Ipswich Town Women have announced that Nia Evans and Holly Turner will join Bonnie Horwood, who signed for Billericay Toown earlier today, in leaving the club this summer.

Midfielder Evans (above), 20, came through the Blues’ academy and made 26 appearances for the club, scoring three goals, including the club’s Goal of the Season in 2022/23, a strike against QPR in the FAWNL Cup. She spent the second half of last season on loan at Billericay.

Forward Turner, 23, signed from the Essex side in February last year and went on to make 14 appearances for the Blues, scoring once. She ended last season on loan at Chatham Town.





Photos: ITFC