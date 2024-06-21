Glass Safety Barrier Added to Cobbold Stand

Friday, 21st Jun 2024 18:41

Town are to add a glass safety barrier to the front of the upper tier of the Cobbold Stand as part of the ongoing changes being made to the ground this summer.

While many of the modifications are related to the Blues’ promotion to the Premier League and the rules and requirements of the top flight, this move appears to be a result of the Maidstone fan rolling himself down an executive box and onto fans below while sitting in what’s usually a home area during the FA Cup tie in January. A barrier had previously been put in place in the regular away end.

Supporters sitting in Block C received an email outlining that change and a number of others affecting them.

“Everyone at Ipswich Town Football Club would like to thank you for your incredible support and trust you are looking forward to Premier League football in 2024/25,” the email reads.

“As CEO Mark Ashton has previously stated in an interview with TownTV, a significant number of changes are being made at Portman Road ahead of the new season. This includes changes within the Cobbold Stand in order to house the number of away supporters required by Premier League rules.

“This has seen the creation of a new Block V3 in the area which previously housed Block D, as well as the portion of Block C/E which ran behind Block D. This means Block C will now border with away supporters should the visiting team take their full allocation.

“Home and away supporters will be separated by a secure, stewarded, stairwell, enclosed by fencing, while additional segregation measures could also be put in place if required.

“The away section will also include a Safe Standing area, from Row J to the rear of the block, meaning sightlines may potentially be impacted for some supporters situated in Block C.

“Seats in rows A-H of Block V3 will be issued to the away club as seated tickets, with those purchasing in these rows advised to remain seated.

This is one of the pictures the club sent me after I queried how the glass screen in front of Cobbold A might look. Hard to tell the impact though until we’re sat in our seats. #itfc pic.twitter.com/xudHGeubTG — Kevin Burch (@kevindburch) June 21, 2024

“Additionally, supporters should also be aware that a clear glass safety barrier will be added to the front of the block, following a request from the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) and the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA). This will be visible for supporters sitting in rows A and B as they look out over the pitch.

“Supporters should also note a new row of seating (Row J) has been added to Block C, removing the walkway which previously ran in front of Row K.”

Meanwhile, Town have opened the window for fans who renewed their season tickets who want to move seats.





Photo: Matchday Images