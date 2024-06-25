Town Hopeful On Rushworth - Report
Tuesday, 25th Jun 2024 17:05
Town are reportedly hopeful of signing Brighton and Hove Albion keeper Carl Rushworth, perhaps as soon as this week.
The 22-year-old has been mentioned in connection with the Blues throughout the close season and, according to HITC, is the club’s top goalkeeping target.
Town are reported to be in talks with the Seagulls regarding the once-capped England U21 international and hopeful of getting a deal done this week.
However, TWTD understands that overstates the situation but with Rushworth definitely on the list of Town's goalkeeping targets this summer.
Rushworth spent last season on loan at Swansea City and the previous campaign at Lincoln City having had earlier stints with Worthing and Walsall.
The 6ft 2in tall glovesman is very much the profile of player the Blues have targeted over the last couple of seasons and it would be little surprise if the one-time Huddersfield and Halifax schoolboy is being targeted.
Town’s keeper ranks look set for a shake-up over the summer with Christian Walton, who coincidentally joined the Blues from Brighton, perhaps looking to move on having rarely featured last season. The club recently took an option to extend his contract for a further season, which would ensure a fee should the 28-year-old depart.
Vaclav Hladky, who played all bar the final couple of minutes of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, is still to sign his new contract with his current terms up this weekend.
Third-choice Cieran Slicker has said the next step in his development is a spell out on loan with Kilmarnock and Hibernian understood to be keen on the Scotland U21 international.
Elsewhere, Town are reported to be one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on Liverpool central defender Nat Phillips.
Cardiff, where he was on loan last season, other Championship sides, Mainz and other German clubs are also said to be interested by the Daily Mail.
The 27-year-old has previously had spells on loan at VfB Stuttgart and Bournemouth.
Photo: Sipa USA
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]