Town Hopeful On Rushworth - Report

Tuesday, 25th Jun 2024 17:05 Town are reportedly hopeful of signing Brighton and Hove Albion keeper Carl Rushworth, perhaps as soon as this week. The 22-year-old has been mentioned in connection with the Blues throughout the close season and, according to HITC, is the club’s top goalkeeping target. Town are reported to be in talks with the Seagulls regarding the once-capped England U21 international and hopeful of getting a deal done this week. However, TWTD understands that overstates the situation but with Rushworth definitely on the list of Town's goalkeeping targets this summer. Rushworth spent last season on loan at Swansea City and the previous campaign at Lincoln City having had earlier stints with Worthing and Walsall. The 6ft 2in tall glovesman is very much the profile of player the Blues have targeted over the last couple of seasons and it would be little surprise if the one-time Huddersfield and Halifax schoolboy is being targeted. Town’s keeper ranks look set for a shake-up over the summer with Christian Walton, who coincidentally joined the Blues from Brighton, perhaps looking to move on having rarely featured last season. The club recently took an option to extend his contract for a further season, which would ensure a fee should the 28-year-old depart. Vaclav Hladky, who played all bar the final couple of minutes of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, is still to sign his new contract with his current terms up this weekend. Third-choice Cieran Slicker has said the next step in his development is a spell out on loan with Kilmarnock and Hibernian understood to be keen on the Scotland U21 international. Elsewhere, Town are reported to be one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on Liverpool central defender Nat Phillips. Cardiff, where he was on loan last season, other Championship sides, Mainz and other German clubs are also said to be interested by the Daily Mail. The 27-year-old has previously had spells on loan at VfB Stuttgart and Bournemouth.

Photo: Sipa USA



Bucklebury_blue added 17:12 - Jun 25

TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook says we are also keen on Celtic’s Carter-Vickers 0

Linkboy13 added 17:21 - Jun 25

Find this quite baffling Rushworth is undoubtedly a good keeper but Hladky had a very good season and Walton was almost faultless the season before and lost his place through no fault of his own . Hladky had interest from Celtic and the fact he hasn't signed a new contract yet makes me think he could be moving on. If Walton wants regular first team football he could still get it at Ipswich if he impresses in preseason and Rushworth fails to impress but me thinks he will be moving on and we will sign a experienced keeper as cover. 0

chepstowblue added 17:37 - Jun 25

I see absolutely no need to get a new keeper. It's the one position on the field where there is so little difference between Prem and league1. The majority in the top division are total clowns. I'd keep Hladky and Walton. 0

