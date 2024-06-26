Two More Scottish Clubs Join Slicker Chase

Wednesday, 26th Jun 2024 13:16

Ross County and Partick Thistle are the latest clubs to be linked with loan interest in Blues keeper Cieran Slicker.

Earlier this month, the 21-year-old said that a spell out on loan is the next step in his development with Scottish Premiership pair Hibernian and Kilmarnock subsequently reported to be keen.

Now, according to the Scottish Sun, County, who also play in the top flight, and Scottish Championship Thistle have joined the chase for the Scotland U21 international. Hibs are said to be no longer interested but Killie remain among Slicker’s suitors.

Town’s keeper ranks could be set for a major shake-up over the summer with the Blues known to be looking for a new number one.

Vaclav Hladky, who played all bar the final couple of minutes of the 2023/24, could leave the club next week if he doesn’t accept Town’s offer of a new deal.

Christian Walton could also be moving on for first-team football having rarely featured last season. Town recently took an option to extend his contract for a further season, which would ensure a fee should the 28-year-old depart.

The Blues have been widely linked with Brighton’s former England U21 keeper Carl Rushworth, 22, who spent last season on loan at Swansea City and the previous campaign at Lincoln City, having had earlier stints with Worthing and Walsall.

We understand Rushworth, who is 6ft 2in tall, is on Town’s list of potential recruits but with claims that a move is imminent overstating the situation as it stands.





Photo: Matchday Images