Hutchinson Talks Ongoing

Friday, 28th Jun 2024 10:24 Talks are continuing between Town and Chelsea as the Blues look to make former loanee Omari Hutchinson their record signing. Last night, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano broke the news that negotiations had opened between the clubs and with personal terms also under discussions also under way. We understand the initial fee Town are offering is significantly lower than the £22 million being reported, whole the deal is likely to include the usual milestone clauses. A sell-on is understood to be part of the deal but no buyback. If the move is concluded as the Blues hope, it would be a new Town transfer record, surpassing the £4.5 million paid to Sampdoria for keeper Matteo Sereni in the summer of 2001. Jamaica international Hutchinson made a huge impression on loan as Town won promotion to the Premier League last season, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award after netting 11 times and picking up six assists in his first senior season.

Photo: Matchday Images



RedDust added 10:31 - Jun 28

My prediction now…. He signs behind close doors and we reveal the new kit for next season with him wearing it as a way to say he’s signed, Marketing genius. *Goosebumps* 5

Stu_boy added 10:38 - Jun 28

We signed sereni from Sampdoria didnt we? 0

Help added 10:47 - Jun 28

Looking forward to Monday 0

vilanovablue added 11:00 - Jun 28

Are they going to be in a rush to get this done due to 30th June PSR deadline? 0

ArnieM added 11:04 - Jun 28

Us or Chelsea, do you mean? 0

vilanovablue added 11:12 - Jun 28

Chelsea as know they were in a position where they had to sell and didn't know whether they had solved this as yet. 0

BlueNomad added 11:31 - Jun 28

Stu Boy - It was Lazio and they still owe us two friendles as part of the deal. 0

Stu_boy added 11:41 - Jun 28

Bluenomad - we gave him to Lazio on a free or a nominal fee but signed him from sampdoria 0

