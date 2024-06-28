Hutchinson Talks Ongoing
Friday, 28th Jun 2024 10:24
Talks are continuing between Town and Chelsea as the Blues look to make former loanee Omari Hutchinson their record signing.
Last night, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano broke the news that negotiations had opened between the clubs and with personal terms also under discussions also under way.
We understand the initial fee Town are offering is significantly lower than the £22 million being reported, whole the deal is likely to include the usual milestone clauses. A sell-on is understood to be part of the deal but no buyback.
If the move is concluded as the Blues hope, it would be a new Town transfer record, surpassing the £4.5 million paid to Sampdoria for keeper Matteo Sereni in the summer of 2001.
Jamaica international Hutchinson made a huge impression on loan as Town won promotion to the Premier League last season, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award after netting 11 times and picking up six assists in his first senior season.
Photo: Matchday Images
