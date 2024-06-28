Oxford Targeting El Mizouni

Friday, 28th Jun 2024 11:09 TWTD understands Oxford United are keen to sign Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni. Town recently took up the one-year option in the 23-year-old’s contract but the Tunisia international seems all but certain to move on to a Championship or League One club this summer. Leyton Orient, where Paris-born El Mizouni, has spent the last two seasons on loan remain keen to bring him back to Brisbane Road but are likely to be priced out of the market with the Blues understood to want a fee of around £350,000. We understand Oxford United, newly promoted to the Championship, are currently the frontrunners for El Mizouni’s signature having been among a number of clubs to have had offers rebuffed last summer. Derby County, another of those who were chasing the Town academy product last summer, also seem likely to renew their interest following their elevation to the second tier. El Mizouni, who has also had loan spells at Cambridge United and Grimsby, joined the Town youth set-up after a trial in 2017 and has made 16 starts and 10 sub appearances, scoring two goals. Oxford are also believed to be keen on signing Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi on loan.

