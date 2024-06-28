Ndaba Closing in On Permanent Killie Switch

Friday, 28th Jun 2024 12:38 Town defender Corrie Ndaba is close to joining Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock on a permanent basis following last season’s successful loan spell. The 24-year-old made 27 starts and 10 sub appearances during 2023/24, scoring once, and was involved in a number of memorable Killie performances, including victories over both Celtic, in the Scottish League Cup, and Rangers in the league. According to the Daily Record, Killie are close to agreeing a six-figure deal for Ndaba, who operated largely at left-back for them last season. Academy product Ndaba joined Town’s academy at 16 and has spent much of his time with the Blues out on loan having had spells with Hemel Hempstead Town, Chelmsford City, Ayr United, Salford City, Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town prior to last year’s stint at Rugby Park. For Town, Ndaba, whose contract is up next season with the club having an option for a further year, four starts and one sub appearance, all in cup competitions.

Photo: SIPA USA



irishtim added 12:42 - Jun 28

Good for him. First team football. 1

