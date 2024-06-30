Town Make Rodon Offer - Report

Sunday, 30th Jun 2024 22:48 Town are reported to have made an offer to Tottenham Hotspur for central defender Joe Rodon. According to football.london, the Blues have made a verbal offer for the Wales international but are yet to put anything formally in writing. Rodon, who is currently said to be away at a training camp ahead of the new season, has been linked with the Blues throughout the summer. The 26-year-old came through the ranks at his hometown club Swansea, spending time on loan at Cheltenham while with the Swans. The ball-playing centre-half’s form with the Welsh club in the Championship led to Spurs signing him for £11 million in October 2020 on a five-year deal which is up next summer. Since then, he has made 14 starts and 10 sub appearances for Tottenham and has spent spells on loan at Rennes and then last season Leeds, where he made 49 starts and one sub appearance as the Whites missed out on promotion in the play-offs. The Elland Road club are keen to sign him on a permanent basis, while Leicester and Southampton are also believed to be interested. Earlier in the week, Town made an approach to Hull City regarding another central defender, Jacob Greaves, but with the clubs appearing a long way apart in their valuation. The Blues are understood to have offered a figure approaching £10 million with the Tigers said to be looking for nearer £20 million.

Action Images/Matchday Images



itfcskayman added 22:56 - Jun 30

Best cb in the league last year for me. Point to prove in the Prem. Let’s get it done!!! 0

itfcskayman added 22:56 - Jun 30

Best cb in the league last year for me. Point to prove in the Prem. Let’s get it done!!! 0

Len_Brennan added 23:05 - Jun 30

Rodon & Greaves would be a fine partnership to have. 1

Fat_Boy_Tim added 23:14 - Jun 30

I don’t think it’s both, I think it’ll be Greaves or Rodon. I don’t think we will rip up the team that much. It’ll be interesting to see which two of our CB options step out against Liverpool on the first day! Wow, it feels really good saying that out loud! 0

