Town Confirm Johnson Signing
Monday, 1st Jul 2024 10:36
Town have confirmed the signing of free agent former West Ham United right-back Ben Johnson on a four-year deal.
The news comes as little surprise with the move understood to have been completed midway through last week ahead of the end of his Hammers contract.
The East Londoners confirmed his exit after 17 years yesterday, the 24-year-old having turned down a new five-year deal at the London Stadium.
“Ben is a player who fits the profile we like to bring to the club,” Town manager Kieran McKenna told the official website.
“He is a young and talented defender with good technical quality, as well as excellent physical attributes.
“Ben also has a good amount of Premier League experience for his age and he is hungry to take the next step in his career.
“We feel this is a good move for him and he is an excellent addition for the club.
“Everyone who has worked with him speaks highly of his character, so we’re sure he will fit into the dressing room and our environment and culture.”
The Waltham Forest-born, Chigwell-raised full-back came through the academy ranks at West Ham - where he worked with former Town youth coaches Terry Westley and Liam Manning - after joining the club aged seven and made 70 senior starts and 39 sub appearances, scoring twice.
Former England internationals Paul Parker, also a full-back, and Ledley King are his uncle and cousin respectively.
Plenty of other clubs had been linked with Johnson in recent weeks, among them Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Rangers, Leeds, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton.
Johnson is training with his new teammates, including fellow new signing Omari Hutchinson, for the first time today as pre-season training ahead of the Blues’ first Premier League season in 22 years gets under way.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]