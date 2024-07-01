Town Confirm Johnson Signing

Monday, 1st Jul 2024 10:36 Town have confirmed the signing of free agent former West Ham United right-back Ben Johnson on a four-year deal. The news comes as little surprise with the move understood to have been completed midway through last week ahead of the end of his Hammers contract. The East Londoners confirmed his exit after 17 years yesterday, the 24-year-old having turned down a new five-year deal at the London Stadium. “Ben is a player who fits the profile we like to bring to the club,” Town manager Kieran McKenna told the official website. “He is a young and talented defender with good technical quality, as well as excellent physical attributes. “Ben also has a good amount of Premier League experience for his age and he is hungry to take the next step in his career. “We feel this is a good move for him and he is an excellent addition for the club. “Everyone who has worked with him speaks highly of his character, so we’re sure he will fit into the dressing room and our environment and culture.” The Waltham Forest-born, Chigwell-raised full-back came through the academy ranks at West Ham - where he worked with former Town youth coaches Terry Westley and Liam Manning - after joining the club aged seven and made 70 senior starts and 39 sub appearances, scoring twice. Former England internationals Paul Parker, also a full-back, and Ledley King are his uncle and cousin respectively. Plenty of other clubs had been linked with Johnson in recent weeks, among them Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Rangers, Leeds, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton. Johnson is training with his new teammates, including fellow new signing Omari Hutchinson, for the first time today as pre-season training ahead of the Blues’ first Premier League season in 22 years gets under way. 👋 Morning, lads. pic.twitter.com/zJUzZcGqMz — IPSWICH TOWN (@IpswichTown) July 1, 2024

Photo: ITFC



ArmaghBlue added 10:39 - Jul 1

Welcome to Ipswich 3

MJR101 added 10:41 - Jul 1

Expected I know but still feels like a different world!

Welcome Ben 1

jas0999 added 10:42 - Jul 1

Great news and more fantastic business by the club. 0

CaptainAhab added 10:45 - Jul 1

Welcome Ben. Great start to the window! 1

jdtractor96 added 10:48 - Jul 1

Incredible signing. He ticks every box 1

delias_cheesy_flaps added 10:48 - Jul 1

Another quality signing, my Hammers mates all say he was ruined by Moyse, a proper talent, they say. 0

londontractor85 added 10:50 - Jul 1

Welcome to Town Ben! 0

Karlosfandangal added 10:52 - Jul 1

Excellent



Let hope he is fighting it out with Davis for the most Assits this season and maybe give Davis a rest from all the corners. 0

TimmyH added 10:53 - Jul 1

To get him on a free is great business!...welcome Ben! 0

BurleysGloryDays added 10:56 - Jul 1

Terrific signing! Welcome aboard! 0

OleTheKitMan added 11:00 - Jul 1

Great signing! Plays alot of positions but primarily a right back.

Good competition for the squad.

Pretty sure he will be our first choice right back starting against Liverpool.

COYB 0

heavyweight added 11:23 - Jul 1

But what does Kallum Brisset think ? 0

cambourneblue added 11:23 - Jul 1

Omg such a good feeling at Ipswich now 0

ArnieM added 11:25 - Jul 1

Awesome signing ….. AND he’s on a free!!! Well done Town we’re ahead of that curve for sure. Rodin next please 0

wischip added 11:27 - Jul 1

Looking at that photo, we could have turned the lights on for him, couldn't we ? Have we paid the leccy bill ? 0

