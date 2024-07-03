Town £30m Hull City Double Bid Report

Wednesday, 3rd Jul 2024 09:36 Town are reported to have made a £30 million double bid to Hull City for centre-half Jacob Greaves and forward Jaden Philogene. Greaves was first mentioned in connection with the Blues a fortnight ago when it’s understood a tentative approach had been made, while Philogene was a player Town were keen on last summer ahead of his move from Aston Villa to the Tigers. Last week, the Blues were reported to be ready to revive that interest. Now, according to Football Insider, Town have now offered £30 million for the pair. If that is the case, it’s likely that figure would include top-ups due over the course of the deal rather than an initial fee. It appears the Blues are looking at Greaves once again after Joe Rodon, believed to have been the subject of a £10 million verbal offer, moved from Tottenham to his former loan club Leeds United, although previous reports indicated that the 23-year-old Hull City man was top of manager Kieran McKenna’s list of potential central defensive additions. Both players have other admirers with West Ham United also understood to be keen on the duo. Cottingham-born Greaves, 23, the son of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20. In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award. Londoner Philogene, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for a further season, joined Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his £5 million switch to the MKM Stadium a year ago. As well as the Blues and the Hammers, the 22-year-old has also been linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona this summer, while Villa are understood to have the option of a buy-back.

Photos: Matchday Images/Sipa USA



victorysquad added 09:40 - Jul 3

Lets get it done. 5

Sir_Bob added 09:42 - Jul 3

These are the days 8

Bluepool added 09:45 - Jul 3

Love this, wow, getting goose pimples already thinking about our starting line up for next season. COYB 2

ArnieM added 09:49 - Jul 3

Bloody brilliant, but we’ll have a massive battle with other PL clubs to secure them. Fingers crossed guys. 3

planetblue_2011 added 09:51 - Jul 3

Blimey this would be awesome! definitely needed to strengthen the squad these two players. Get it done! 2

JewellintheTown added 09:54 - Jul 3

Now raiding other clubs top players with cash to splash & us oozing appeal.

Oh what a time to be an Ipswich fan. 3

Essexnblue added 09:55 - Jul 3

ArnieM, we will face a massive battle against some established clubs in the Premier League but they will play for us in the Premier League and not sit on a bench and get Cup games elsewhere.

And we got KMcK, massive advantage especially with English players. 3

Bugledog added 09:56 - Jul 3

I guess the advantage we have over the other PL teams is we can guarantee (to a certain extent) that they'll play? 3

RIPbobby added 10:06 - Jul 3

The money level is too much for me. Im fairly old school. Players should not be worth that much. Lol -1

floridaboy added 10:13 - Jul 3

Goalkeeper is a number one priority imho unless there already one on the way! 1

JewellintheTown added 10:18 - Jul 3

£30M seems low if they're both that good & we're in need of both positions. Up the bid by £10M over time and push our unique selling points of having KM & exciting 1st team football & we might just pull this off against interest from Barca, Villa & West Ham.

Think KM will add double figures onto their value though so difficult to justify messing about on this if we're serious. Both seem solid, exciting prospects within the current team & able to make the step up. Needs doing.

Exciting times. 1

dirtydingusmagee added 10:21 - Jul 3

If anyone can pull this double off Ashton can, and he wont get mugged. 4

blueshamrock added 10:21 - Jul 3

Yes Please,living the dream 1

Len_Brennan added 10:26 - Jul 3

@RIPbobby - I'm with you completely, in spirit, but we can't ignore the ostentatious reality of the transfer market for Premier League clubs at thos moment in time. The is a premium added to evrery deal just by us being a top club again. If we don't pay it, somebody else will. We just have to trust KMcK & MA to target quality young players that will become even more valuable after coming here. 3

jayceee added 10:31 - Jul 3

Wow - wasn't expecting that. But trust those making the call. We all knew our defence needed some work, but this looks like an overhaul of epic proportions. 1

Tommy_ITFC added 10:35 - Jul 3

Wow wow wow what a club we have become 0

jayceee added 10:52 - Jul 3

Omari: 20yo

Jaden P: 22yo

Ben J: 24yo

Jacob G: 23yo



Love how we're looking to investing in younger players. At this rate , we'll be in Europe in 3 or 4 years, as these guys start peaking. 2

RedDust added 10:54 - Jul 3

Isn't Philogene a right sided attacking player the same as Hutinshon? 0

ploughman added 11:01 - Jul 3

All amazing - however, do we need another right sided winger with Omari and Wes. Surely a left sided played to work in tandem with Leif is what we're after? 1

baxterbasics added 11:03 - Jul 3

After two decades of having our occasional gems poached by PL clubs, I have some sympathies with Hull fans, but it's nice to be higher up in the food chain for a change! 1

jayceee added 11:03 - Jul 3

@Redust. Apparently preferred position is left wing (although right-footed), but good on both sides. Can imagine KmK would take advantage of that, and leave the opposition guessing. 0

baldman added 11:08 - Jul 3

Don't take this the wrong way although this is brilliant news snd hopefully gets done but I would like to see a couple more players with Premiership experience I sure mck knows this more then me and there will be some sorry don't mean to put a damper on things not my meaning 1

