Town £30m Hull City Double Bid Report
Wednesday, 3rd Jul 2024 09:36
Town are reported to have made a £30 million double bid to Hull City for centre-half Jacob Greaves and forward Jaden Philogene.
Greaves was first mentioned in connection with the Blues a fortnight ago when it’s understood a tentative approach had been made, while Philogene was a player Town were keen on last summer ahead of his move from Aston Villa to the Tigers. Last week, the Blues were reported to be ready to revive that interest.
Now, according to Football Insider, Town have now offered £30 million for the pair. If that is the case, it’s likely that figure would include top-ups due over the course of the deal rather than an initial fee.
It appears the Blues are looking at Greaves once again after Joe Rodon, believed to have been the subject of a £10 million verbal offer, moved from Tottenham to his former loan club Leeds United, although previous reports indicated that the 23-year-old Hull City man was top of manager Kieran McKenna’s list of potential central defensive additions.
Both players have other admirers with West Ham United also understood to be keen on the duo.
Cottingham-born Greaves, 23, the son of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20.
In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award.
Londoner Philogene, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for a further season, joined Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his £5 million switch to the MKM Stadium a year ago.
As well as the Blues and the Hammers, the 22-year-old has also been linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona this summer, while Villa are understood to have the option of a buy-back.
Photos: Matchday Images/Sipa USA
