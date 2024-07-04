Philogene Barcelona Move Now Unlikely

Thursday, 4th Jul 2024 09:48 Blues target Jaden Philogene now reportedly looks unlikely to join Barcelona, but Town still face competition from other Premier League clubs for the 22-year-old’s signature. Yesterday, it emerged that the Blues had made a double offer to Hull City for winger Philogene and centre-half Jacob Greaves understood to be worth £35 million plus add-ons. However, La Liga giants Barca had previously been credited with interest in Philogene, who was also looked at by Town last summer before he joined the Tigers from Aston Villa in a £5 million switch. Now, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the potential move to the Catalan club looks unlikely due to complications and with the player preferring a move to the Premier League. In addition to Town’s offer, Crystal Palace and Everton have all made approaches. West Ham United were previously understood to be keen. 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EXCL: Jaden Philogene’s move to Barcelona looks now complicated and unlikely as he’s giving priority to Premier League move.



Understand three clubs have sent him proposals: Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, Everton.



Decision expected soon. pic.twitter.com/FnhcGDRn9D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2024 Prior to the news of the Blues’ offer, Hull owner Acun Ilicali said he wouldn’t stand in the way of players who wanted to move on. “Of course, if you ask me, I told my fans that I would sell nobody. My idea in football is not to make money, my idea is to make a strong and bigger club,” he told talkSPORT. “But to make a bigger club, sometimes if a player says I want to go, that's a different case. For me, if one player changes, it's not the end of the road. “But if any of my players, I will never want to ruin their career or their mood because by pushing them because there is a contract. If Jaden wants to move and says he wants to go somewhere, this is something we cannot do too much because this is his life. “I love all of my boys. For me, their life and career, I am responsible too. If they don't want to play with us, they don't want to play with us.”

Photo: Sipa USA



ruds added 10:00 - Jul 4

Today, I vote for a spot in the Ipswich squad.



Can we dare to believe?



In KMc I think we have a real live chance of getting this over the Premier line! 0

