Ahadme Joins Charlton

Thursday, 4th Jul 2024 11:41 Blues striker Gassan Ahadme has joined Charlton Athletic on a four-year deal. The 23-year-old had looked certain to move on this summer having spent the whole of last season on loan in the third tier with Cambridge United, netting 13 times in 23 starts and nine sub appearances in an injury-disrupted season. The Addicks were first mentioned in connection with the Spanish-born Moroccan, whose Town contract runs to the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season, last week, while a number of other sides at the same level were also believed to be showing interest. Earlier in the week it was reported the move would be worth £1 million, which seems likely to be a much smaller figure up front rising towards that sum. “Since the first time I spoke with [Charlton manager] Nathan [Jones], I was impressed with the things that he told me and especially the energy that I felt from him and the things that he wants to do,” he told the South Londoners’ website. “It’s a really ambitious project and that’s why I’m excited to be here.” Jones added: “I’m delighted we’ve signed Gassan, he was a real number one target for us. Like with the signing of Matty Godden, it has been a long process - we’ve been pursuing him all summer. We’re delighted to add him, he brings us quality, and a presence and profile of a number nine. “His arrival continues the recruitment process that we want with a focus on being categorically stronger as a squad coming out of the transfer window. “The two strikers we’ve signed have real pedigree and I’d like to thank the Board and the ownership for backing us on these signings. Our squad has significantly improved already this summer and we haven’t finished our recruitment.” Technical director Andy Scott said: “We’re delighted to bring Gassan to Charlton. He’s a player we identified as having all the attributes to be an important player for us at this level and as we progress. “He has size and a physical presence combined with a good touch and an ability to score goals. Off the pitch he is a dedicated professional with a hunger to improve. “He fits the profile Nathan was looking for in a player, is committed to taking the club forward and will benefit from Nathan’s ability to take players to the next level.” One-time Norwich and Portsmouth striker Ahadme made one start and seven sub appearances for the Blues in the first half of his first campaign with the club before returning to his previous club Burton Albion, who he had left on deadline day in August 2022 for around £300,000, on loan in the January.

runningout added 11:43 - Jul 4

Good luck to Gassan I’m sure he’ll surprise many!! 1

Karlosfandangal added 11:46 - Jul 4

Thought he would do well for Town in League 1 but we signed better and our rise was to quick for him.



Good Luck he will do well at Charlton 1

Len_Brennan added 11:50 - Jul 4

He'll work well with a tidy finisher like Godden. They sold Alfie May to Birmingham & brought in these two; not a bad response to losing his goals, they'll score plenty in League One.

Good luck Gassan. 2

keighleyblue added 13:05 - Jul 4

wonder why they have taken him and not Ladapo 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 13:05 - Jul 4

Yes best if luck. Slightly unlucky not to feature more in 2022/23 due to injury and then we rightly had to look higher. But I suspect he'll do very well now and he deserves it. 1

