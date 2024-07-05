Town Sign Glentoran Youngster
Friday, 5th Jul 2024 18:17
Town have signed Northern Ireland U16 international left-back Darragh McCann from Belfast club Glentoran’s academy.
The 16-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Blues and will go into the U18s squad for the season ahead.
McCann, a free-kick expert who previously played in midfield, was spotted by Town playing for his country early last season.
“I was playing with Northern Ireland at a tournament called the Victory Shield in October and we played Wales, Scotland and Ireland and off the back of that I found out Ipswich were interested in me,” he said.
“I can’t want to go, can’t wait to just go over and start pre-season, start the season and play football. I can’t wait.”
