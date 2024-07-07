Town 'Leading Philogene Chase'
Sunday, 7th Jul 2024 10:31
Town are reportedly leading the chase for Hull City winger Jaden Philogene, ahead of Everton and Crystal Palace, while talks regarding his Hull City teammate Jacob Greaves continue.
Last night it emerged that the Blues, Toffees and Eagles were all prepared to meet the Tigers’ terms for the 22-year-old.
And now, the Hull Daily Mail, reports that Town are in pole position with the former England U21 international keen on a switch to Portman Road and the prospect of working under Blues boss Kieran McKenna.
Town and Hull also remain in talks regarding centre-half Greaves with the expectation that a deal could be done in the week ahead. It has been widely reported that the Blues offered £35 million plus add-ons for the duo.
Claims of Manchester United interest in Philogene have been dismissed, while West Ham, the wideman’s former club Aston Villa and Tottenham have also been linked, although would now appear to be out of the picture whether or not there was any truth in their claimed interest in the first place.
La Liga giants Barca were believed to be eyeing the forward with a view to a loan switch but Philogene says he will be moving to the Premier League.
Philogene, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for a further season, joined Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his £5 million switch to the MKM Stadium a year ago.
Cottingham-born Greaves, 23, the son of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20.
In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award. Everton and Tottenham have also been linked.
Photo: Sipa USA
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]