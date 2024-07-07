Town 'Leading Philogene Chase'

Sunday, 7th Jul 2024 10:31 Town are reportedly leading the chase for Hull City winger Jaden Philogene, ahead of Everton and Crystal Palace, while talks regarding his Hull City teammate Jacob Greaves continue. Last night it emerged that the Blues, Toffees and Eagles were all prepared to meet the Tigers’ terms for the 22-year-old. And now, the Hull Daily Mail, reports that Town are in pole position with the former England U21 international keen on a switch to Portman Road and the prospect of working under Blues boss Kieran McKenna. Town and Hull also remain in talks regarding centre-half Greaves with the expectation that a deal could be done in the week ahead. It has been widely reported that the Blues offered £35 million plus add-ons for the duo. Claims of Manchester United interest in Philogene have been dismissed, while West Ham, the wideman’s former club Aston Villa and Tottenham have also been linked, although would now appear to be out of the picture whether or not there was any truth in their claimed interest in the first place. La Liga giants Barca were believed to be eyeing the forward with a view to a loan switch but Philogene says he will be moving to the Premier League. Philogene, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for a further season, joined Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his £5 million switch to the MKM Stadium a year ago. Cottingham-born Greaves, 23, the son of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20. In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award. Everton and Tottenham have also been linked.

Photo: Sipa USA



victorysquad added 10:33 - Jul 7

If he wants to end up at Barcelona, he needs to be coached by the master McKenna 3

Gforce added 10:38 - Jul 7

This is starting to drag on a bit,let's hope this saga comes to an end soon,hopefully with an announcement tomorrow that we've won the race.

Fingers crossed! 0

jayceee added 10:44 - Jul 7

Hull City have agreed deal with us - and he's said he's keen for us (which would upset the other targets a little), so surely it's all just the formalities now? Contracts, medicals etc. Looking good! 2

billlm added 10:46 - Jul 7

I didn't think we'd have much of a chance of getting him,but now get in there, 0

cooper4england added 10:47 - Jul 7

If it happens we are beating the likes of Palace and Everton. Back where we belong at last! 0

bobbyramsey added 10:51 - Jul 7

This is gonna go on all ruddy summer isn't it....... 0

bobble added 10:53 - Jul 7

he must be very fast if all these clubs cant catch him.. 0

Karlosfandangal added 11:05 - Jul 7

We would have signed John Smith for £500 if KmK had gone and not signed a new contract.



Town just have to match KmK ambition. 1

ArnieM added 11:21 - Jul 7

It’s a big decision for the lad tbh. But I’m convinced he’ll be joining us. He’ll get far more game time and anyone speak to Ashton and McKenna tends to believe in the project presented. Fingers crossed anyway. 0

BobbyBell added 11:23 - Jul 7

Maybe it's the agent justifying his fees by dragging it out? 0

Marcus added 11:30 - Jul 7

It's going to be like this much more now. We're now at a level where quiet deals are much less common. It usually isn't the clubs or players' fault but the agents working deals - ultimately the better deal means more money for the agent, higher transfer income means clubs are more likely to trust the agent and better contracts improve the relationship between the agents and players. Until ink is on the paper it's the motivation of agents to try and 'gazump' the deal. 0

bluearmy78 added 11:33 - Jul 7

We have to remember we are now a Premiership club with one of the best young managers in British football, so why shouldn’t we attract players like Philogene. We can offer decent wages, first team football and he will be in the spotlight world wide, we are are definitely an attractive club to play for. 1

