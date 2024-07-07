Greaves Set For Town Medical
Sunday, 7th Jul 2024 19:52
Hull City centre-half Jacob Greaves is set to undergo a medical at Portman Road as the Blues close in on a double signing from the Tigers.
It emerged last week that the Blues had made a £35 million plus add-ons offer for Greaves and his teammate Jaden Philogene.
Over the weekend, it was revealed that Town, Everton and Crystal Palace are all happy with Hull’s conditions to sign Philogene and now The Athletic is reporting that Greaves is set or a Portman Road medical.
It’s expected but not yet confirmed that the Blues will sign both players - earlier today it was reported that Town are favourites for Philogene's signature - but with that not yet guaranteed.
Cottingham-born Greaves, 23, the son of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20.
In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award. Everton and Tottenham have also been linked. Greaves is contracted to Hull until the summer of 2026 with the club having an option for a further year.
Philogene, 22, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for another season, joined Aston Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his £5 million switch to the MKM Stadium a year ago.
Photo: Matchday Images
