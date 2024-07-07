Greaves Set For Town Medical

Sunday, 7th Jul 2024 19:52 Hull City centre-half Jacob Greaves is set to undergo a medical at Portman Road as the Blues close in on a double signing from the Tigers. It emerged last week that the Blues had made a £35 million plus add-ons offer for Greaves and his teammate Jaden Philogene. Over the weekend, it was revealed that Town, Everton and Crystal Palace are all happy with Hull’s conditions to sign Philogene and now The Athletic is reporting that Greaves is set or a Portman Road medical. It’s expected but not yet confirmed that the Blues will sign both players - earlier today it was reported that Town are favourites for Philogene's signature - but with that not yet guaranteed. Cottingham-born Greaves, 23, the son of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20. In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award. Everton and Tottenham have also been linked. Greaves is contracted to Hull until the summer of 2026 with the club having an option for a further year. Philogene, 22, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for another season, joined Aston Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his £5 million switch to the MKM Stadium a year ago.

Photo: Matchday Images



bluelodgeblue added 19:55 - Jul 7

PrrrromotionGiven added 19:56 - Jul 7

Magnificent news. Greaves actually more vital for us than Philogene imo but with any luck we won't need to choose. Hopefully they're mates and will want to be off to the same club! 1

trevski_s added 19:59 - Jul 7

This week is going to be amazing, I cant wait 2

Vancouver_Blue added 20:00 - Jul 7

Who will make way? Woolfie or Burgess?

SuperKieranMcKenna added 20:00 - Jul 7

Truly exciting times - surreal that just a couple of years ago we were in the market for players like Nsiala and Hawkins. Somebody wake me up!! 0

billlm added 20:01 - Jul 7

Going to be a class act very good footballer 1

DallianAttkinson added 20:02 - Jul 7

Hopefully we sign these two this week as I thought both were standout players (along with Summerville and a few others along with most of our first XI) I saw at PR in the championship 1

ThaiBlue added 20:02 - Jul 7

This will b a super signing 4 Town well done tò our owners. 1

ArnieM added 20:10 - Jul 7

Vancover Blue: I'm expecting both current CB's to become second string now. We must step up the quality of our defence. 6

prebbs007 added 20:12 - Jul 7

He plays on the left Vancouver so I suspect Burgess will be under pressure which is a shame because Cam is soooo much better than Wallyden. Hopefully Axel will play RCB. 1

HALLSJ added 20:21 - Jul 7

Unprecedented times, Greaves, Philogene, Hutchinson and Johnson crikey.

Even if we were to go down, how much stronger will we be 1

HALLSJ added 20:23 - Jul 7

Summerville (that would blow my mind) @DalianAtkinson 0

tetchris added 20:27 - Jul 7

Wolfie is our poorest defender imho 3

gosblue added 20:32 - Jul 7

Edmundson could well be on his way especially as he only has 12 months left of his contract. A great servant but I can’t see him getting ahead of Cam or Greaves (Assuming Greaves arrives) 0

Bluearmy_81 added 20:43 - Jul 7

HALLS - we ain’t going down, I’m convinced of that already 0

Edmundo added 20:44 - Jul 7

We might mimic England and go to a back 3 in our hybrid (Wes right, Leif left) style. 0

JewellintheTown added 20:54 - Jul 7

@Edmundo, if we mimicked England, wouldn't we put Burns on the left & Davies on the right? 0

TedTurnip added 20:55 - Jul 7

I would be surprised if we aren’t going to adopt a new system and maybe set ourselves up quite differently to how we are used to. The aim this time is survival, not promotion. 0

