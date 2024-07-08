Blues and Leicester Linked With Italian International Striker

Monday, 8th Jul 2024 14:38 Town and Leicester are reported to be keeping an eye on Sassuolo central striker Andrea Pinamonti. The 25-year-old target man is keen to move following his club’s relegation from Serie A but with the Neroverdi only prepared to loan him out. According to The Mirror, the Blues and Foxes are both monitoring the once-capped Italian international ahead of their returns to the Premier League. Pinamonti, who is 6ft 2in tall, netted 11 goals and provided two assists in 38 Serie A matches last season but missed out on a place in the Italian squad at Euro 2024. In addition to his one full cap, he has represented his club at U15, U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21 levels. Born in Cles, Pinamonti started his career with Inter Milan during which time he had spells on loan with Frosinone and Genoa, who he then joined on a permanent basis before returning to Inter. Further loan spells at Empoli and Sassuolo followed before he made his move to his current club permanent last summer, signing a deal which runs to the summer of 2027. Earlier in the summer, he was linked with a return to Inter. Town are in the market for another central striker to compete with George Hirst ahead of their first top flight season in 22 years. As TWTD revealed this morning, Manchester City’s Liam Delap was at the club last Thursday for a look around as he assesses his options for the campaign ahead. The Blues made an offer ultimately worth €25 million (£21.1 million) to Panathinaikos for striker Fotis Ioannidis a fortnight ago which was their second bid but like the first that was rebuffed. We understand there has been no progress on that front since but with Town’s offer remaining on the table and so far not matched. However, it’s anticipated Serie A side Bologna will make a bid nearer to the €30 million (£25.3 million) the Athens club have been targeting. Elsewhere, former Town academy forward Harley Curtis, 21, has joined Needham Market having left Chesterfield after a year at the end of the season.

Photo: Nurphoto



Wonky added 14:45 - Jul 8

Just say the word. Sass sass suolo.



(Mi dispiace a tutti). 0

Gforce added 14:49 - Jul 8

Never heard of him but all things considered sounds a better all round option than Delap. -2

BlueNomad added 14:56 - Jul 8

Why do you think that Gforce? 1

ArnieM added 14:59 - Jul 8

Delap is younger and has less experience. I suspect if we bought him he’d be consider WIP for the next couple of seasons and not a nailed on starter. Town are recruiting on multiple planes / fronts. Not just for the coming PL season. Try and Think outside the box! 0

jayceee added 14:59 - Jul 8

0

chepstowblue added 15:20 - Jul 8

I'd still take Kieffer Moore over any of those currently linked ! 0

