Town Confirm Aluko Coaching Appointment
Monday, 8th Jul 2024 16:11
Town have confirmed the appointment of Sone Aluko as a first-team coach.
The 35-year-old hung up his boots at the end of last season with manager Kieran McKenna announcing at the End-of-Season Dinner that the former Nigerian international had been offered the chance to join the backroom staff.
“It is a real privilege to start the next phase of my career by joining the first -team coaching staff here at the club,” Aluko told the club site.
“Learning from the manager and all the coaching staff here is a fantastic opportunity for me.
“It is a great time to be at Ipswich, and I'm really looking forward to helping the squad continue to learn and take on the challenge of the Premier League.”
McKenna added: “We’re delighted to add Sone to our coaching team. His work ethic and values have been important for the club over the last few years, and we know he will continue to bring those qualities to his new role.
“Sone has strong relationships with players and staff at the club and he will be a big addition for us.”
Aluko joined the Blues in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer after leaving Reading.
The Nigeria international made 33 starts and 29 sub appearances during his three seasons with the Blues, scoring four goals, but made only two starts and five appearances from the bench during 2023/24.
Aluko spent much of last season watching games with the analysts and providing insights to boss McKenna.
Photo: ITFC
