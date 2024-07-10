New Kits Fastest-Selling in Club History

Wednesday, 10th Jul 2024 14:31 The Blues’ new kits, which were released on Saturday morning, are the fastest-selling in the club’s history. More than 15,000 shirts have been sold since the weekend with 9,000 orders taken online with many of those already dispatched. The home kit is reminiscent of the strip worn between 1981 and 1984, while away the Blues will return to maroon, as previously worn from 2003 to 2005 and the Barcelona-style strips from 2015-17 and 2019-21. The strips, once again produced by Umbro, are available now from Planet Blue and online.



Photo: ITFC



It would be interesting to know people's reason for buying the kit, and I appreciate there will be lots of different reasons. If it is the prem thing. Always buy them anyway. Actually like them. Not far off a stadium full of shirts.

