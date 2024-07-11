Blues to Face Bundesliga Sides in Pre-Season

Thursday, 11th Jul 2024 11:55

Town are set to play Bundesliga clubs Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim in pre-season friendlies during a short Germany-based training camp next month.

The Blues will face Borussia at the ATS Sportpark in Heimstetten on the outskirts of Munich on Friday 2nd August with a 2.30pm kick-off local time (1.30pm UK).

The next day, Town will take on Hoffenheim, who finished seventh in the German top flight and qualified for the Europa League last season, at the Kufstein Area close to the border with Austria, south of Munich (KO 1.30pm local time, 12.30pm UK). Both games will be open to supporters.

The matches are in addition to the two one-hour-long friendlies against Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk on Saturday 20th July at the end of the Austria training camp which starts this weekend.

Town will host Fortuna Düsseldorf at Portman Road on Saturday 27th July with tickets going on sale on Friday.

Last summer, Town played two Bundesliga sides at the Innsbruck Cup pre-season competition, which they won having beaten RB Leipzig 1-0 after drawing 1-1 with Werder Bremen.









