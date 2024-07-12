Tractor Girls Make Second Signing

Friday, 12th Jul 2024 15:26

Ipswich Town Women have announced their second signing of the day, central defender Grace Garrad.

The 21-year-old started her career with Arsenal before spending time at Crystal Palace, West Ham, Norwegian side Stabaek and Lewes.

“Grace strengthens our defensive unit and brings us some natural balance down the left side,” manager Joe Sheehan told the club site regarding the England U15, U16 and U17 international.

“She is very strong technically and has good experience from playing at higher levels. We’re excited to welcome her into the squad.”





Photo: ITFC