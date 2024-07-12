Philogene 'Set to Rejoin Villa'

Friday, 12th Jul 2024 15:53 Hull City winger Jaden Philogene is now reportedly set to rejoin his former club Aston Villa. The Blues had agreed a joint-deal for Philogene and teammate Jacob Greaves with the Philogene side of the deal understood to be worth £18 million of an overall initial fee of £35-£40 million with the players understood to have accepted personal terms at Portman Road. Villa, who sold the England U21 international to the Tigers last summer, had 72 hours in which to exercise matching rights, which they did on Wednesday. And now, according to The Mirror, Villa boss Unai Emery has given the green light to complete a move for the 22-year-old. Philogene is currently with Hull at a training camp in Türkiye but is expected at Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training centre next week. Town are close to announcing the additions of Greaves, in a £15 million plus £3 million in add-ons deal, and Manchester City striker Liam Delap, whose initial fee is also understood to be £15 million plus a further £5 million.

Photo: Sipa USA



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ScottCandage added 15:54 - Jul 12

Oh well. Next! 1

Paddy39 added 15:55 - Jul 12

Enjoy warming their bench. 2

Bluefish11 added 15:55 - Jul 12

Is Philogene that much better than Sarmiento. I'd be more than happy for him to return, God knows why he'd want to go to Aberdeen?? Make Ipswich your new home Jeremy - it's a hell of a lot warmer than Aberdeen - in fact it is going to be the hottest place to be this season! As for Philogene's agent, I just got some parasite spray from the garden centre this morning. 2

Europablue added 15:55 - Jul 12

I don't care either way, just get this deal done! 0

ellaandred added 15:55 - Jul 12

Good ! -1

Europablue added 15:57 - Jul 12

Hull will be asking Villa which of their academy prospects they can buy and sell back to them a year later for a huge mark up. Buy back clauses should also be banned. If you want the player loan him out, if not sell him. 1

Bluemike31 added 15:57 - Jul 12

Should have pulled out days ago when it was bloody obvious. Now move on ffs 1

Vancouver_Blue added 15:57 - Jul 12

I assume the lure of European football is greater than having regular playing minutes 1

Vancouver_Blue added 15:57 - Jul 12

I assume the lure of European football is greater than having regular playing minutes 0

Vancouver_Blue added 15:57 - Jul 12

I assume the lure of European football is greater than having regular playing minutes 0

PositivelyPortman added 15:58 - Jul 12

He can sling his hook. Benchwarmer 0

baxterbasics added 15:59 - Jul 12

Naff off Villa. Hope we spank them now. 0

John_Grose added 15:59 - Jul 12

Shame he is turning down first team football but if he doesn't want to be here move along. Lets get the Greaves deal done, get Delap finalised and then get a new CM and GK and we are in a good place. 2

bjkirk12 added 16:00 - Jul 12

Jonathan David's fee is close to Philogene's. Blues should look at nipping Chelsea for him. 0

Kentish_Tractor added 16:01 - Jul 12

Appears he has made his bed. Now let's let him lie in it and move on. No point crying over spilt milk - we only want players who want to be here. 1

naa added 16:01 - Jul 12

That sell on/buy back clause seemed borderline illegal the way Villa could use it to up the selling price if they wanted and then get a share of the sale.



Shame if this doesn;'t happen, but got to say that's terrible business for Villa as they essentially sent someone out on loan to get experience but paid £8m to do so (£18m - £5m they sold him for plus £5 sell on fee they don't have to pay) 0

Cookycrew added 16:03 - Jul 12

This Agent appears to be a complete idiot/Parasite...."who can I make most money from"?

Good luck looking for a new club next year, so that another signing on fee can be negotiated by your Parasite.

Move on to someone who wants to play football for us 0

tractorboybig added 16:04 - Jul 12

kick him into touch and move on, you never miss what you've never had 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments