Philogene 'Set to Rejoin Villa'
Friday, 12th Jul 2024 15:53
Hull City winger Jaden Philogene is now reportedly set to rejoin his former club Aston Villa.
The Blues had agreed a joint-deal for Philogene and teammate Jacob Greaves with the Philogene side of the deal understood to be worth £18 million of an overall initial fee of £35-£40 million with the players understood to have accepted personal terms at Portman Road.
Villa, who sold the England U21 international to the Tigers last summer, had 72 hours in which to exercise matching rights, which they did on Wednesday.
And now, according to The Mirror, Villa boss Unai Emery has given the green light to complete a move for the 22-year-old.
Philogene is currently with Hull at a training camp in Türkiye but is expected at Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training centre next week.
Town are close to announcing the additions of Greaves, in a £15 million plus £3 million in add-ons deal, and Manchester City striker Liam Delap, whose initial fee is also understood to be £15 million plus a further £5 million.
