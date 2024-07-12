Third Signing For Tractor Girls

Friday, 12th Jul 2024 16:36

Ipswich Town Women have made their third addition of the day, midfielder Shauna Guyatt on a one-year deal.

The 19-year-old, capped by England at U16, U17 and U19 levels, came through the youth system at Chelsea before moving on to Crystal Palace in 2022.

“Shauna is a really exciting prospect with a lot of potential as well as good experience with Crystal Palace in the Championship last season,” manager Joe Sheehan told the club website.

“She has progressed through the pathway at Chelsea and has also represented England at youth level, so she's a player we’re really excited to be working with as we look to develop her further at the club.”





Photo: ITFC