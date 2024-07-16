Fourth Signing For Tractor Girls

Tuesday, 16th Jul 2024 13:10

Ipswich Town Women have made their fourth signing of the summer, midfielder Charlotte Fleming.

The 24-year-old, who has signed a one-year deal, was with Watford last season having started her career with Chelsea before spells with Leicester and London City.

Capped by England at U17 and U19 levels, Fleming has already begun training with her new teammates.

“Charlotte is a combative defensive midfield player who has come through Chelsea’s pathway and has gone on to play in the WSL and Championship, while also representing England at age-group level,” manager Joe Sheehan told the club site.

“She will bring lots of energy, defensive discipline and a good all-round game with strong leadership qualities, so we’re excited to have her join the group.”





Photo: ITFC