Valentine On Target in Second U21s Canada Friendly
Thursday, 18th Jul 2024 08:41

Nico Valentine was on target as Town’s U21s drew 1-1 with their Halifax Wanderers counterparts in the International Summer Series at Cape Breton University, Sydney, Nova Scotia overnight before losing 10-9 in a penalty shootout.

Winger Valentine gave the Blues the lead in the 38th minute via a first-time finish having been teed-up by Emmanuel Okunowo after a strong run forward. The home side levelled after the break before winning the shoot-out.

The game was the second between the sides, the Canadians having won the first match 2-1 at King George V Park in St John’s on Sunday.

The young Town squad, a mixture of U21s and U18s, play the final match of the Canada trip against Middlesbrough’s U21s on Sunday at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium, Moncton, New Brunswick.

Before then, members of the U21s squad who remained at home are in action this evening in a friendly at Leiston, kick-off 7.45pm.

Town Squad: Binns, Babb, Lewis, Mazionis, Curtis, Towler, Valentine, Okunowo, Maude, Morgan, Davis. Subs: Fleischer, Ayoola, Onuchukwu, Turner, Domi, Roberts, T Taylor.


Photo: Matchday Images



