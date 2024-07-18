Town Women Make Sixth Signing
Thursday, 18th Jul 2024 13:21
Ipswich Town Women have continued their impressive summer recruitment campaign by signing Natalia Negri from Crystal Palace.
The 20-year-old, the Blues’ sixth addition of the close season, was part of an Eagles squad which won the Barclays Championship last season.
Negri, capped by England up to U19 level, came through the Arsenal youth system during which time she spent a spell on loan at Charlton, before joining Palace in 2022.
“Natalia is another player we are excited to be working with,” manager Joe Sheehan told the club site.
“She has a good grounding having come through at Arsenal, while also having good Championship experience when playing nearly half of Crystal Palace’s games last season when they won the division.
“She’s a really exciting prospect with a lot of very good qualities and a personality we feel will be important around the group, strengthening the competition in our goalkeeping department.”
