Town Women Make Sixth Signing

Thursday, 18th Jul 2024 13:21 Ipswich Town Women have continued their impressive summer recruitment campaign by signing Natalia Negri from Crystal Palace. The 20-year-old, the Blues’ sixth addition of the close season, was part of an Eagles squad which won the Barclays Championship last season. Negri, capped by England up to U19 level, came through the Arsenal youth system during which time she spent a spell on loan at Charlton, before joining Palace in 2022. “Natalia is another player we are excited to be working with,” manager Joe Sheehan told the club site. “She has a good grounding having come through at Arsenal, while also having good Championship experience when playing nearly half of Crystal Palace’s games last season when they won the division. “She’s a really exciting prospect with a lot of very good qualities and a personality we feel will be important around the group, strengthening the competition in our goalkeeping department.”

Photo: ITFC



emergencylime added 13:29 - Jul 18

Great to see this level of ambition extend to the women's team, especially after coming agonisingly close the last few seasons.

Is it a spot each for north and south now, or still 1 spot between both? 0

slade1 added 13:31 - Jul 18

I hope the rules have changed, as it was it was or is extremely hard to get promoted. 0

Help added 13:32 - Jul 18

The ladies are one up, when are the gents going to announce number 6.



Welcome all the new ladies to ITFC, let's hope it promotion this year 0

blues1 added 13:35 - Jul 18

The rules changed last season, to one up from each lge 0

Tampa_Florida_Blue added 13:44 - Jul 18

There is no mention as what position she plays in ? Any one knows of where she play? 0

trevski_s added 13:54 - Jul 18

@tampa it says in the last paragraph she's a goalie 0

