Town Increase Matchday Ticket Prices

Thursday, 18th Jul 2024 17:07 Town have announced their matchday ticket prices for the season ahead. Matches will be graded A and B in 2024/25, having been graded A, B and C last season, while Super Blues members will receive discounts on their seats. A lower tier seat for a game graded A which cost £30 to non-members and £28 to members last season will cost £38 for non-members and £36 for members in the campaign with grade B games £4 cheaper, rises of 26.6 and 28.6 per cent respectively. An upper tier seat which cost £34 for non-members and £32 to members last year will cost £43 and £41, increases of similar percentages. Town are continuing with concessions for 65s and over, under-23s and under-19s, as well as under-12s in family areas, priced at £9 and £7 for non-members and members respectively, compared with £5 and £7 last season. Despite the increases, Portman Road will be among the cheaper grounds in which to watch Premier League football in the campaign ahead. The ground looks set to be a 28,000-plus sell-out for each of the 19 league matches - compared with 23 in the Championship - with demand for the few thousand matchday tickets set to be very high.

Photo: Matchday Images



Tampa_Florida_Blue added 17:13 - Jul 18

Comparing this ticket prices to going to seeing a concert, I say the prices are reasonable 0

ArnieM added 17:13 - Jul 18

Nobody likes a price rise,but when you consider Leeds were charging us £47 last year fir Championship football and Toen haven't pug prices up for a while, I'd say they are being fair for these prices in the PL. They have to keep up with other PL clubs also but I suspect we are still somewhat cheaper than many. 0

RIPbobby added 17:14 - Jul 18

Something tells me the current season could be the last as a season ticket holder. I get the feeling from all the players coming in that ST's are going to be a big jump higher than the 8% norm. I guess progress costs money. I am going to make sure I enjoy every second of it this year. I might need to evolve into an armchair supporter. I fear there will be others that are priced away too. Ces't la vie. 1

bringmeaKuqi added 17:18 - Jul 18

The more you look at the new away allocation, the more the current Cobbold stand looks unfit for purpose. Any development is probably years away, but it couldn't come soon enough. A more appropriate away end and 10,000 more seats are needed 0

Vancouver_Blue added 17:21 - Jul 18

Seems reasonable. Particularly when compared to concerts 0

