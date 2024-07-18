Town Increase Matchday Ticket Prices
Thursday, 18th Jul 2024 17:07
Town have announced their matchday ticket prices for the season ahead.
Matches will be graded A and B in 2024/25, having been graded A, B and C last season, while Super Blues members will receive discounts on their seats.
A lower tier seat for a game graded A which cost £30 to non-members and £28 to members last season will cost £38 for non-members and £36 for members in the campaign with grade B games £4 cheaper, rises of 26.6 and 28.6 per cent respectively.
An upper tier seat which cost £34 for non-members and £32 to members last year will cost £43 and £41, increases of similar percentages.
Town are continuing with concessions for 65s and over, under-23s and under-19s, as well as under-12s in family areas, priced at £9 and £7 for non-members and members respectively, compared with £5 and £7 last season.
Despite the increases, Portman Road will be among the cheaper grounds in which to watch Premier League football in the campaign ahead.
The ground looks set to be a 28,000-plus sell-out for each of the 19 league matches - compared with 23 in the Championship - with demand for the few thousand matchday tickets set to be very high.
