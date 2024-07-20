Johnson Starts For Blues Against Shakhtar
Saturday, 20th Jul 2024 12:38
Ben Johnson is the only new signing starting for the Blues in their opening pre-season friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk at Sportzentrum Landskron in Villach this afternoon.
The match is now a single game played over 90 minutes rather than the previously advertised two 60-minute games.
Johnson is at right-back with Leif Davis on the left and Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess the centre-halves. Christian Walton is in goal.
Skipper Sam Morsy is partnered by Jack Taylor in the centre of midfield with Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness behind main striker George Hirst.
Jacob Greaves and Liam Delap are on the bench, but fellow summer signings Omari Hutchinson and Aro Muric are absent from the matchday squad but at the ground having been with the party for this week’s Carinithian training camp.
Youngsters Ryan Carr, Leon Ayinde, Finley Barbrook, Osman Foyo and Jesse Nwabueze are among the subs
Town: Walton, Davis, Morsy, Woolfenden, Burns, Chaplin, Harness, Taylor, Burgess, Johnson, Hirst. Subs: Edmundson, Delap, Ladapo, Slicker, Greaves, Luongo, Baggott, Carr, Ayinde, F Barbrook, Foyo, Nwabueze.
Shakhtar: Riznyk, Traore, Bondar, Sudakov, Zubkov, Azarov, Vinicius, Bondarenko, Matviienko (c), Marlon, Kevin. Subs: Bahlai, Tvardovskyi, Stepanenko, Eguinaldo, Shved, Ghram, Hlushchenko, Pedro, Faryna, Nazaryna, Kozik, Savchenko, Pedrinho, Newertton, Franjic, Latsabidze.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Shakhtar Donetsk by ad_wilkin
On Saturday 20th July, Town begin their pre-season preparations abroad in Austria with two 60 minute-matches against Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk.
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]