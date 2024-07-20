Johnson Starts For Blues Against Shakhtar

Saturday, 20th Jul 2024 12:38 Ben Johnson is the only new signing starting for the Blues in their opening pre-season friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk at Sportzentrum Landskron in Villach this afternoon. The match is now a single game played over 90 minutes rather than the previously advertised two 60-minute games. Johnson is at right-back with Leif Davis on the left and Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess the centre-halves. Christian Walton is in goal. Skipper Sam Morsy is partnered by Jack Taylor in the centre of midfield with Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness behind main striker George Hirst. Jacob Greaves and Liam Delap are on the bench, but fellow summer signings Omari Hutchinson and Aro Muric are absent from the matchday squad but at the ground having been with the party for this week’s Carinithian training camp. Youngsters Ryan Carr, Leon Ayinde, Finley Barbrook, Osman Foyo and Jesse Nwabueze are among the subs Town: Walton, Davis, Morsy, Woolfenden, Burns, Chaplin, Harness, Taylor, Burgess, Johnson, Hirst. Subs: Edmundson, Delap, Ladapo, Slicker, Greaves, Luongo, Baggott, Carr, Ayinde, F Barbrook, Foyo, Nwabueze. Shakhtar: Riznyk, Traore, Bondar, Sudakov, Zubkov, Azarov, Vinicius, Bondarenko, Matviienko (c), Marlon, Kevin. Subs: Bahlai, Tvardovskyi, Stepanenko, Eguinaldo, Shved, Ghram, Hlushchenko, Pedro, Faryna, Nazaryna, Kozik, Savchenko, Pedrinho, Newertton, Franjic, Latsabidze.

Photo: TWTD



SuffPunch added 13:00 - Jul 20

What a squad we now have at our disposal. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 13:05 - Jul 20

Already people moaning ‘only one new signing in the team’ on our Facebook pages ffs

It’s our first friendly and if they keep up with news he’s playing two completely different teams first and second half it’s for fitness NOTHING ELSE! Shaktar are already on their 5th pre season friendly so way ahead of us on fitness. Sure same people moaning if we lose against a champions league team on our first outing. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 13:11 - Jul 20

Exactly BeattiesBackPocket. And wouldn't it be joyous if Ladapo raised his game and became the Ipswich Ivan Toney.....starting today! Well it's pre season; we are allowed to dream! 2

MK1 added 13:30 - Jul 20

Good work out for the lads. 0

MK1 added 13:37 - Jul 20

Captain fantastic. Ripper. 0

