U21s Draw With Boro in Canada

Monday, 22nd Jul 2024 09:52

Town’s U21s drew 1-1 with their Middlesbrough counterparts in their final game at the International Summer Series in Canada yesterday.

Forward Matty Roberts (pictured) netted the goal for the Blues as the teams met at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium, Moncton, New Brunswick.

The travelling party, a mix of U21s and U18s with David Wright in charge, were beaten 2-1 by Halifax Wanderers in their opening match last Sunday - Revin Domi netting the Town goal - and then were defeated 10-9 on penalties by the same opposition following a 1-1 draw in the second, Nico Valentine the goalscorer.

The U21s are next in action when they face Cole Skuse’s Bury Town at Ram Meadow next Saturday (KO 3pm).

Travelling Town squad: Binns, Fleischer, Ayoola, Lewis, Onuchukwu, Mazionis, Turner, Valentine, Okunowo, T Taylor, Roberts, Domi, Curtis, Babb, Towler, Morgan, Davis, Mauge.





Photo: Matchday Images