Sir Alf Stand Sponsored By University

Saturday, 27th Jul 2024 14:01 The Sir Alf Ramsey Stand is to be sponsored by the University of Suffolk from this season. What used to be known as Churchman’s and then the South Stand has been the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand since 2012 in honour of the man who took the Blues to their only First Division championship title in 1961/62. We understand it will now be known as the University of Suffolk Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. The back of the stand, which faces the station, will have new signage this summer, some relating to the University of Suffolk’s sponsorship.



Photo: ITFC



JewellintheTown added 14:08 - Jul 27

So we'll all still just call it the Sir Alf then or the South stand.

It's like calling Twitter, "X". Not happening, so won't change a thing.

Wont complain about the money for the club though. 0

YorkshireBlue1967 added 14:14 - Jul 27

Will always be Churchman’s to me! 2

Monkey_Blue added 14:55 - Jul 27

Strangely the west stand will always be the Pioneer stand to me… Bolton’s stadium will always the the Reebok… sometimes sponsorship does work. Pioneer haven’t sponsored the club for 40 years and they still get their branding on those retro kits. The University I assume simply wants to make fans more aware of its existence and increase applications which brings them revenue. 0

ImAbeliever added 15:20 - Jul 27

Cobbold aka East Stand aka Chicken Run all awful.

0

