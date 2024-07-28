New Signing Nets Twice as Town Women Win First Friendly

Sunday, 28th Jul 2024 19:56

New signing Angela Addison netted twice and Issy Bryant and Natasha Thomas once each as Town Women beat AFC Bournemouth 4-0 at Ringwood Community Hub in their first friendly of pre-season this afternoon.

Boss Joe Sheehan, who used all his travelling squad over the course of the 90 minutes, was pleased with the display against the Cherries, who play in FAWNL Division One South West, a tier below Town.

”It was a good test and a very encouraging performance,” he told the club site. ‘Some players got 90 minutes under their belt and everyone came through unscathed which is good.

“There was lots to be pleased about and now we can look forward to another week of hard work before next weekend's friendly.”

The Blues are next in home action against London City Lionesses at the newly rechristened Martello Ground - Felixstowe & Walton United have signed a new three-year sponsorship deal with Martello Transport - next Sunday.

Meanwhile, season tickets for the 2024/25 campaign go on sale on Monday.

Town: Hartley, Barker, Wearing, Garrad, Boswell, Mitchell, King, Bryant, Guyatt, Addison, Thomas. Subs: Negri, Williams, Peskett, Fermor.

🎟️ Season tickets for Town’s 2024/25 campaign go on sale tomorrow.



Full details. ⤵️ — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) July 28, 2024





Photo: ITFC