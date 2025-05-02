Premier League Preview: Everton



With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park. At one point of the season, it looked like Everton were one of the teams that catchable but much like Wolves they got a ‘new’ manager bounce when David Moyes returned for his second spell in charge at the club. Moyes spent 11 years there the first time round before leaving for Manchester United and has been welcomed back with open arms by the majority of fans who were sick of watching Sean Dyche football. Since taking charge on 11th January, Moyes’ Everton have only lost four times in the league. However, they’ve also only won five with four of those in the space of five games in January and February. They’ve lost their last two, albeit to Manchester City and Chelsea, and currently sit in 15th place in the table. Last time out (Ipswich 0-2 Everton) Ipswich started this game well, Wes Burns getting in down the right-hand side and finding a trademark pull back into the box only for Jack Clarke to completely miskick the ball and sky it into the stands. A finish that sums up his start to life in a Town shirt. Everton got their first chance of the game when Kalvin Phillips was loose with a pass-back to Luke Woolfenden and Dominic Calvert-Lewin nicked it off the defender's toes to go through on goal, only to be met by the on-rushing Aro Muric who spread himself well and made the save. But the Toffees struck with 17 minutes on the clock, Dara O’Shea with the error as he tried to deal with a Jack Harrison cross that was drifting out of play but only managed to head it back into his own box. Burns was well positioned to deal with the bouncing ball but scuffed his first touch and Iliman NDiaye nipped in to take it and fire into the roof of the net with a composed finish. Muric then denied Calvert-Lewin again before dealing well with an in-swinging cross prior to a moment of controversy. Clarke pressed high as Everton couldn’t get the ball away from the edge of their box and won the ball, dropping a shoulder to weave past James Tarkowski before being caught by Dwight McNeill. The referee pointed to the spot but after a long VAR check it was adjudged that Clarke kicked McNeill rather than the other way round. Lots of things have cost Town points this season but VAR is certainly one of them. Town can feel aggrieved at this intervention given it didn’t look like a clear and obvious error, but it is by no means the biggest decision that has gone against them this season. McNeill was then causing more problems with a wicked delivery that Cameron Burgess headed away before creating the second goal as Town failed to clear their lines. McNeill turned away from Clarke and Delap and then somehow slipped the ball through a gap in between Sam Morsy and Phillips to find Michael Keane. Keane had a lot to do but suddenly became prime Roberto Carlos, letting the ball roll across his body before drilling an unstoppable left-footed strike into the roof of the net. Town had more chances in the first half, O’Shea heading over and Phillips placing a free-kick narrowly over the bar, but it was very much Everton in the second half. Muric had to make a number of saves, largely from tame shots and crosses as Everton tried to see out the game. The switch of Omari Hutchinson to the right-hand side did create Town so more chances later on in the game with Jordan Pickford having to make saves from Burgess, Conor Chaplin and Jack Taylor before Muric was out once more to deny Calvert-Lewin in another one-on-one situation. Players to watch Iliman NDiaye NDiaye is Everton’s top goal scorer this season on seven goals. Operating off the left wing, he’s the Toffees’ main ball carrier, making 79 progressive carries so far this season. On average he’ll dribble with the ball 181 yards in a game and this ability also means he’s Everton’s most fouled player. He missed a large chunk February and all of March with an injury but started the last four games in a row and combines his dribbling ability and quick feet with a poacher's instinct. If anyone in the Everton team is likely to create something out of nothing it will be him. Jake O’Brien With experienced Tarkowski suffering from a season-ending injury, O’Brien will have big shoes to fill. Against Chelsea he shifted over to the middle having been playing at right-back prior to that. He averages 4.4 clearances a game and has also become a regular in the Republic of Ireland side. He certainly brings a physical presence, standing at 197cm tall. That’s close to 6ft 5in, so it should be a like-for-like replacement alongside the highly-thought-of Jarrad Branthwaite Idrissa Gana Gueye A big reason Town have lost games this season is their inability to compete in central midfield. None of Phillips, Morsy, Jens Cajuste or Taylor are all-action, tough-tackling and, most importantly, physical and energetic midfielders. Gana is. He’s won more tackles in the Premier League than anyone else with 74, with his 177 ball recoveries also only 20 short of league leader Moises Caicedo. Those aggressive attributes do come at the cost of giving away fouls but he’s a large part of why Everton are now clear of relegation. He’s also good on the ball, making 126 progressive passes and 130 into the final third. With James Garner next to him and Abdoulaye Doucoure ahead, Town could once again have a tough time in the middle of the park. The Teams The biggest question mark around this one is who plays are right wing. With Ben Johnson suspended, Wes Burns, Chiedoze Ogebene and Jaden Philogene injured and Omari Hutchinson only fit enough to make the bench against Newcastle, McKenna is without his five first choice options in that position. Taylor has played 31 games at right midfield in his career, albeit that was back when he was at Barnet so could be the most logical fit there. Ben Godfrey is another option having played there once for Atalanta in Serie A and come on in that role against Newcastle. If it is Taylor, that would leave a gap in midfield that either Massimo Luongo or Jens Cajuste would be likely to fill. Axel Tuanzebe may come back in if fit but if not then it’s likely to be an unchanged back four.



Everton have been pretty consistent in their team selections but have their hands forced in some areas due to injuries. Ashley Young could replace Nathan Paterson at right-back with the latter having limited game time this season. The other change could be on the right wing where Dwight McNeil has struggled for game time with Moyes preferring Jack Harrison. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the way back from injury and may be on the bench, while Armando Broja is available having been ineligible against parent club Chelsea last week. Prediction If Town had a fully fit team going into this one, I’d be confident they could get a result, but injuries are currently hitting hard. Tarkowski is a big miss for the Toffees, but they do have good quality in the final third. I’m going for a 1-1 and hopefully no more red cards. If Town do get players back fit I can see them finishing the season strongly with these last four games all looking winnable on paper.





