Ndaba Rejoins Killie

Tuesday, 30th Jul 2024 17:16 Blues defender Corrie Ndaba has rejoined his former loan club Kilmarnock on a three-year deal. Killie have been chasing the Dubliner all summer, while Hibs and League Two Chesterfield, managed by his former Town boss Paul Cook, were also keen. “I am delighted to be back, I am really happy to get it over the line,” Ndaba told the Kilmarnock official website. “It’s always Kilmarnock I wanted to come to, other teams were interested but obviously I have a good relationship with the manager and speaking to him helped me decide this is a good step in my career and can help me push forward. “Last season was the best of my career, we had a really good year and obviously qualified for Europe, I hope we can do that again. “That’s the aim for me, I want to keep pushing on and hopefully the club can push on.” Ndaba, 24, joined Town’s academy at 16 and has spent much of his time with the Blues out on loan having had spells with Hemel Hempstead Town, Chelmsford City, Ayr United, Salford City, Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town prior to last year’s stint at Rugby Park. For Town, Ndaba has made four starts and one sub appearance, all in cup competitions.

Photo: SIPA USA



trevski_s added 17:26 - Jul 30

I had a feeling that's who Ndaba would pick. He knows the team and the staff, did well in the league and got European football this season. Best of luck to him and hope they do just as well this season 1

Jeff added 17:33 - Jul 30

Phil, Was there a fee involved? 0

Linkboy13 added 18:12 - Jul 30

Corrie frequented a well known cafe just outside Ipswich before going to Scotland always very sociable and humble hope he does well in Scotland and move's on to greater things. 0

ITFC_Singapore added 18:20 - Jul 30

40% sell-on hopefully ! 0

