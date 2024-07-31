Skipper Morsy Signs New Deal
Wednesday, 31st Jul 2024 11:02
Town skipper Sam Morsy has signed a new contract with the Blues, extending his stay with the Blues to the summer of 2026.
Morsy, 32, was due to be out of contract next summer, his initial deal signed when the Egypt international joined Town from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2021 having been automatically increased by a year after the Blues’ promotion from League One.
“To extend my stay at this special club is something I’m really proud of,” Morsy told the club site.
“I’m going into my fourth season at the club now and we’ve had unprecedented success during the last two years, which is something I’m honoured to have been a part of.
“It’s great to feel the club and the manager’s commitment to me at such an exciting time for everyone, as we prepare for what is the biggest challenge of them all.
“My family love living in the area and the supporters have been really good to me during my time here, so I’m excited for what’s ahead as we continue this journey together.”
Manager Kieran McKenna added: “We are delighted Sam has extended his contract with the Club as we prepare to enter the Premier League.
“Anyone who has seen Sam play will know how consistent a performer he has been over a significant period of time, which has been vital in everything we have been able to achieve together over the last two seasons.
“The leadership he has shown has been key in building a strong culture, which underpins everything we do, and I know Sam is excited to now have the opportunity to test himself at the highest level of the game.”
Morsy has made 129 starts and two sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 10 goals.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
