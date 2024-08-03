Szmodics Talks Still Ongoing as Another Bid Turned Down
Saturday, 3rd Aug 2024 08:52
Town remain in talks regarding the signing of Blackburn forward Sammie Szmodics, according to Rovers boss John Eustace, however, we understand the Lancastrians have turned down another Blues bid.
TWTD revealed that Town were in discussions with the Championship side regarding Szmodics more than three weeks ago with the Blues having put in an initial offer of £6 million.
That was rebuffed and a number of subsequent bids were made before Town made an offer of £8 million plus a further £2 million just over a week ago, a figure which was expected to be enough to be accepted, despite claims Rovers want an unlikely £20 million for the Colchester-born attacker.
TWTD understands Rovers turning down that bid was what triggered Szmodics, who is understood to be very keen on the move, and his agent to hold showdown talks with the Rovers management on Tuesday.
Szmodics was left out of the Blackburn team which won 1-0 at Stockport in a friendly on Friday night and Rovers manager Eustace says discussions with the Blues continue.
“He's still in talks with Ipswich, I believe, so we'll have to see what happens,” he told The Lancashire Telegraph.
“Listen, Sammie is a top player, I don't want to lose him as a head coach but we'll have to see what happens on that.”
Eustace was questioned on reports that Blackburn had set a deadline of the end of July for the deal to be completed.
“I am sure there is a deadline and I think we're just waiting on that over the weekend, I think,” he added.
“He's been training, he has been his bubbly self around the place. If he stays then he will be involved for sure.”
Szmodics, a player we understand the Blues have eyed in the last couple of windows, came through the youth ranks with hometown club Colchester before breaking into their first team in 2013 prior to a spell on loan in non-league with Braintree.
A move to Bristol City, where Blues CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge, followed in 2019, prior to a switch to Peterborough, initially on loan, before he joined Blackburn in August 2022.
Last season, the forward was top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, leading to his first international call-ups with the Republic of Ireland. He has now won four full caps.
Photo: Nurphoto
