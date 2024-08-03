McKenna Tight-Lipped on Szmodics
Saturday, 3rd Aug 2024 15:53
Town boss Kieran McKenna remained tight-lipped when quizzed on the Blues protracted move for Blackburn striker Sammie Szmodics.
TWTD revealed that Town were in discussions with Rovers more than three weeks ago with the Lancastrians having turned down a number of bids, the latest earlier this week £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons.
Yesterday, Rovers boss John Eustace said talks were continuing between the clubs but McKenna wouldn’t be drawn into discussing the situation.
“I never speak individually about any players, never have done, players from other clubs,” the Northern Irishman said.
“The club are working really hard to strengthen the team, strengthen the squad. That’s ongoing in several different areas and we’ll hope that will progress well over the next few weeks.”
As is usual during windows, the club is working on a number of targets simultaneously.
“Always, you can’t be working on one thing at a time, the club aren’t, we’re all working really, really hard on different targets in different positions and that’s just the process that a team in our position has to go through,” McKenna added.
“We’re happy with the players that we’ve brought in, we think they’re all good additions for the group and we, of course, are hoping to bring in more players to strengthen the group and we’ll hope to do that as soon as possible, but while always placing the utmost importance on bringing in the right player, the right character who can help us now but also be the right fit for the medium and longer terms as well.”
Photo: Nurphoto
