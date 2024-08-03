Greaves: The Scoreline Flattered Hoffenheim

Saturday, 3rd Aug 2024 16:43 by Kallum Brisset Town defender Jacob Greaves believes the Blues were full value for their 1-0 pre-season victory over Hoffenheim, arguing that Kieran McKenna’s side should have won more convincingly. Jack Taylor’s goal shortly before half-time was enough for the Blues to edge their Bundesliga opponents, who will also feature in this season’s UEFA Europa League. In what was their penultimate pre-season outing, Town also saw Taylor and Wes Burns hit the woodwork in the second half before seeing out victory at the Kufstein Arena in Austria. Greaves says the Blues’ training camps in Germany and Austria have been hugely beneficial and has been good to be away, particularly as a new arrival into the group. “I enjoyed it,” he said. “I think the result in the end flattered Hoffenheim a little bit, it could have been two or three before half-time and watching the second half I think the boys dominated as well. “It was nice to get another run out in high heat which is good for you. I enjoyed it and have enjoyed my time here so far, to build up relationships with the team is massive for me and for the team to understand different parts of everyone’s game. I loved it today, it was a nice run out. “We’ve been away quite a bit now. We were in Austria, now Germany and it’s been exciting. It’s good to be away for 10 days what we’ve had, it’s good to build up relationships with the team when you’re together 24 hours. “It’s what we needed, we’ve been at a beautiful complex where the surroundings are ace and it’s been nice to get away and play on some nice pitches back at the training ground. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Just before the interval, at which point Greaves was replaced by Cameron Burgess, the 23-year-old went close to scoring himself when he met a cross from Omari Hutchinson, who was making his first appearance in pre-season alongside Axel Tuanzebe and newest recruit Conor Townsend. “I was just speaking to Omari who put a nice ball over the top at the back stick and I should do better, I should score,” Greaves reflected. “I thought their defender was going to get a little touch on it and he didn’t so I’m in back stick and I should just head it on target, I tried to be too precise and go bottom corner. “If I just head it anywhere at the goal it goes in. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be, it would have been nice to score early days but I didn’t, so be it.” McKenna is known for putting his players through the paces in a gruelling pre-season training regime and takes huge pride in the fitness levels of his players. Greaves says while it has been tough, he has also found it a useful time to get to grips with his new side’s style of play. He said: “When I first came back I had five days off in terms of getting the deal done. It took me a little bit to get up to full speed and with the gaffer’s way of playing. I was focusing so much on trying to understand stuff, which is coming a little bit more the more I play. “But I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it, I feel like I’ve settled into the area nicely now, made some friends so it’s exciting times.” The Cottingham-born defender’s move to Town was delayed by a few days as the Blues attempted to complete a double switch with Hull City for Greaves and winger Jaden Philogene. Philogene ended up re-joining former club Aston Villa and the switch for Greaves was eventually completed as a single deal. “Honestly, it was a little bit frustrating as I just wanted to be in straight away and get training,” he said regarding his enforced break. “I think I had five days off, moved around all sorts of different hotels, but I got to see the area which was nice. “So that was frustrating to have five days which killed my rhythm a tiny bit. But to come back and to be in the thick of it now, I feel fit, I feel good, I feel ready to go and I’m really excited for the season.” Having spent 16 years at boyhood club Hull before completing his move to Suffolk, Greaves was keen to ensure the move was a perfect fit, something he believes he has found at Town. He said: “The move had to be totally right for me. I’d built up a good relationship with everyone connected at Hull, I was vice-captain and the club was on an upward trajectory. “Then last season we didn’t get in the play-offs, I wanted the opportunity to come and test myself in the higher leagues and here was perfect. It’s done now and I’m so excited for the future.” The Premier League season is just two weeks away when Liverpool visit Portman Road for the season opener and the Blues have just one friendly remaining when they take on French side OGC Nice next Saturday. As with everybody at the football club, Greaves is now itching to get going and test himself at the highest level. “It’s exciting times,” he said. “It’s obviously going to be a challenge at times playing against some of the best teams in the world, but that’s what you want. As a young boy growing up you want to play in the Premier League. “That’s why I’ve come here under this gaffer, it’s going to be a test but I’m so excited for it. I’m sure the fans are and hopefully we can have a good start.”

Photo: ITFC



