Baggott Joins Blackpool On Loan

Monday, 5th Aug 2024 17:48

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott has joined League One Blackpool on loan, TWTD having revealed that the Seasiders were targeting the Indonesia international ahead of the closure of last summer’s transfer window and again a month ago.

Baggott, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers and the Pirates were among a number of other clubs keen to sign him ahead of 2024/25.

The Blues are able to cut the season-long deal short in January should they wish to.

“It’s a great feeling to finally be here and I’m excited to play my part in what will hopefully be a successful season for the club,” Baggott told the Blackpool official website.

“I’ve had some good conversations with the head coach and sporting director over recent weeks.

“The way the team plays, the group that is already here – it’s all extremely positive. I know a number of other players who are here too and they’ve all had good things to say. I’m looking forward to the upcoming season and can’t wait to get started!”

Baggott had previously had spells on loan at King’s Lynn Town, Gillingham, Cheltenham Town prior to his stint with Bristol Rovers.

The central defender, who is contracted to Town for a year with the club having an option for a further season, could make his debut for The Tangerines away at Crawley on Saturday afternoon.





Photo: Matchday Images

johnwarksshorts added 17:50 - Aug 5

Good move for him to progress his career. 1

Saxonblue74 added 17:56 - Aug 5

One out, one in? 0