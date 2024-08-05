Dozzell Joins Portsmouth
Monday, 5th Aug 2024 19:24
Former Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell has joined Championship new boys Portsmouth having left QPR at the end of last season.
The 25-year-old had been on trial at Sheffield United and scored in a 3-0 friendly victory over Chesterfield last month.
However, the Town academy product, son of Blues legend Jason, has now signed for Pompey on a one-year deal with the club having an option for another season.
“Andre brings plenty of Championship experience, having spent the majority of his career at this level,” Pompey boss John Mousinho, who led his side to promotion last season, told the official Portsmouth website.
“He’s chosen to come here over other options and is someone who has a real ambition to succeed at this club.
“Andre is a very technical midfielder and has the athleticism to get around the pitch and compete, so we’re delighted to welcome him to Pompey.”
Dozzell was released by QPR at the end of last season following a loan spell at Birmingham in the second half of 2023/24.
The former England U16, U17, U18, U19 and U20 international moved to Loftus Road from Town in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £1 million, the West Londoners having triggered a release clause in the contract signed earlier that season.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim by ad_wilkin
It’s another pre-season Bundesliga double header. This time Town take on Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim in two games over two days.
Pre-Season Preview: Fortuna Düsseldorf by ad_wilkin
Town will host Fortuna Düsseldorf at a revamped Portman Road on Saturday 27th July. The two clubs fans have had a relationship since 2006 when a bunch of Fortuna fans came over looking for a club to strike up a relationship with.
Returning to the Prem - A Generation Game by tractorboykent
When Town take to the field against Liverpool on August 17th, it will of course mark an historic return and an extraordinary change in fortunes. Whilst we all recognise this, how we view it will likely vary greatly between two broad generation groups.
Pre-Season Preview: Shakhtar Donetsk by ad_wilkin
On Saturday 20th July, Town begin their pre-season preparations abroad in Austria with two 60 minute-matches against Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk.
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]