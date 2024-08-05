Dozzell Joins Portsmouth

Monday, 5th Aug 2024 19:24 Former Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell has joined Championship new boys Portsmouth having left QPR at the end of last season. The 25-year-old had been on trial at Sheffield United and scored in a 3-0 friendly victory over Chesterfield last month. However, the Town academy product, son of Blues legend Jason, has now signed for Pompey on a one-year deal with the club having an option for another season. “Andre brings plenty of Championship experience, having spent the majority of his career at this level,” Pompey boss John Mousinho, who led his side to promotion last season, told the official Portsmouth website. “He’s chosen to come here over other options and is someone who has a real ambition to succeed at this club. “Andre is a very technical midfielder and has the athleticism to get around the pitch and compete, so we’re delighted to welcome him to Pompey.” Dozzell was released by QPR at the end of last season following a loan spell at Birmingham in the second half of 2023/24. The former England U16, U17, U18, U19 and U20 international moved to Loftus Road from Town in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £1 million, the West Londoners having triggered a release clause in the contract signed earlier that season.



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 19:32 - Aug 5

Good luck Andre, shame you never fulfilled that early promise. 0

blueinscotland added 19:34 - Aug 5

A good move for him. Hope he is able to push on in his career now and get regular game time as he is a very technically gifted player who deserves success. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments