Camara Rejoins Crawley

Tuesday, 6th Aug 2024 20:44 Released Blues midfielder Panutche Camara has rejoined his former club Crawley Town on a two-year deal. The 27-year-old left Portman Road at the end of last season following an injury hit two years with the club, having signed from Plymouth Argyle for £500,000 on deadline day in the summer of 2022. The Guinea-Bissau international spent last season on loan at Charlton but made only six starts and seven sub appearances with injuries again hampering him. For Town, Camara made one start and three sub appearances. Camara, who was previously with League One Crawley between June 2017 and August 2020 playing more than 100 games, could make his second Red Devils debut against Blues loanee Elkan Baggott and Blackpool at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

Photo: Matchday Images



90z added 21:17 - Aug 6

Seems very quiet on our transfer front.. 0

del45 added 21:32 - Aug 6

We need new players in very soon before the season starts. 0

