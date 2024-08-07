Davis Nominated For PFA Award

Wednesday, 7th Aug 2024 09:53

Town full-back Leif Davis has been nominated for the PFA Championship Player of the Year award.

Davis scored twice and bagged 18 assists, a new Championship record for a defender, during the Blues’ promotion season.

The 24-year-old is up against Adam Armstrong of Southampton, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who was with Leicester City before signing for Chelsea earlier in the summer, Leeds United’s Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville, who is now with West Ham United and Town target Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers

The winner will be revealed at the PFA Awards at the Manchester Opera House on on Tuesday 20th August









Photo: Matchday Images